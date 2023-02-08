BestBuy shaves 25% off Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, throws in free keyboard accessory

Microsoft's tablet computer hybrid Surface Pro 7 Plus is currently on sale at Best Buy for 25 percent off. The deal also gets you a free keyboard which would separately cost you $129.99.





The Surface Pro 7 Plus was released in 2021 and is perfect for anyone who needs a portable productivity machine. It sports a 12.3 inches display which is bright and vivid and has a 5MP front-facing camera and an 8MP rear shooter.





The device is underpinned by the dual-core 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It's plenty powerful for moderate productivity tasks and multitasking.





Surface Pro 7 Plus 12.3 inches screen | Dual-core 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor | Removable solid-state drive (SSD) | 15 hours of battery life | MicroSDXC card reader $230 off (25%) $699 99 $929 99 Buy at BestBuy





While this might not be the fastest processor around, it offers better sustained performance than some of the newer chips. It also consumers less power.





This device has enough power for you to use comfortably for work, study, casual gaming, and content consumption. This makes it great for everyday tasks like web browsing, online meeting, and Microsoft Office apps.





Microsoft's slates are a better choice than top Android tablets and Apple iPads if you prefer a laptop operating system and unrestricted access to traditional software.





The Surface Pro 7 Plus has a claimed battery life of up to 15 hours and has a variety of ports, including USB-C, USB-A, headphone jack, and Surface Connect.





The device has a sleek design and there is a kickstand on the back to let you adjust the viewing angle. The type cover accessory turns it into a full-fledged laptop and to get even more out of the portable computer, you can get a Surface Pen.





The 8GB/128GB Surface Pro 7 Plus which usually costs $929.99 is available for $699.99 through Best Buy at the moment, which means you will save $230. The Type Cover accessory, which is normally not included with the tablet, is also bundled in with the deal.