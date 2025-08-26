Upgrade your sound game with the Sony WH-1000XM5 and save $115 at Walmart

Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Sony WH-1000XM5 placed on a white table in their charging case. The case leans on a blue wall.
Missed out on Amazon’s Prime-exclusive deal on the superior Sony WH-1000XM5? No worries — Walmart now has a promo that’s almost as good. The model in Black is currently a hefty $115 off the original $399.99 asking price, bringing it to $285 — a bargain you shouldn’t miss.

Sony WH-1000XM5: $115 off

$285
$399 99
$115 off (29%)
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are much more affordable right now, thanks to Walmart's exclusive deal. Right now, the model in Black sells for $115 off, bringing it to a much more affordable price. The sale is available from a third-party merchant with a 4.5-star rating and is fulfilled by Walmart.
Buy at Walmart

Now, coughing up $285 for a new set of high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones doesn’t sound the most affordable thing out there. But hey — these puppies are still among the best ANC headphones money can buy. Even better, Walmart’s deal doesn’t require any membership. And since Amazon’s current bargain only gives you about $100 off on all colors, we think you should go for the Walmart sale and save the most before it’s too late.

Featuring a premium build with spacious ear cushions, the XM5 are super comfortable to wear all day long. What’s more, they offer supreme active noise cancellation (ANC) that leaves the outside world on mute once you turn it on. Yep, they’re that good, blocking everything from office chatter to train engines.

Since these are premium cans, you’d expect they to sound great, right? Well, they’re more than just great — they’re incredible. Your favorite jams hit with a deep, punchy low end, the mids are spacious and clear, letting vocals and instruments shine with excellent separation, and the highs are crisp without getting harsh. And if you’re more nitpicky, you can always tweak the audio using the Sony Sound Connect app’s custom EQ settings.

These Sony headphones also pack some special features. You’re looking at 360 Reality Audio, Bluetooth Multipoint, options for wired listening, and fast charging. In just three minutes, these puppies deliver up to three hours of playback, which is a remarkable result. As for overall playtime, you can expect up to 30 hours of music per charge.

Ultimately, the Sony WH-1000XM5 might not be the cheapest headphones out there, but they deliver everything you can possibly want and more. With premium sound, excellent ANC, long battery life, and special features, they’re the perfect headphones for just about anything. And now that they’re $115 off, they’re even more tempting.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
