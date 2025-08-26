Upgrade your sound game with the Sony WH-1000XM5 and save $115 at Walmart

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are much more affordable right now, thanks to Walmart's exclusive deal. Right now, the model in Black sells for $115 off, bringing it to a much more affordable price. The sale is available from a third-party merchant with a 4.5-star rating and is fulfilled by Walmart.





Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.



