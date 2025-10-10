iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

70% of you said that you'd pick the OnePlus 15 over an iPhone 17 or the Galaxy S26

cweaver06
cweaver06
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

I've had iPhone since the beginning. I got a OP12 last year for work and loved it. Immediately got a OP13 when they came out and love it even more. I find myself using it more than my iPhone and I love that its battery lasts forever, but charges extremely fast when I need it. It's thin and fast and all around an excellent device. I absolutely cannot wait to know all specs on the 15.

Xxxgvv
Xxxgvv
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

15t for me. Hopefully they bring it to be US, unlike the 13t

JonGee
JonGee
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

I have never known a OnePlus flagship to cost more than an Apple or Samsung Galaxy. The main issue is the brands reputation.

