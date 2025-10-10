Home Discussions You are here Samsung is about to end the iPhone's string of being first with the newest build of this component General Alan Friedman • Published: Oct 10, 2025, 9:17 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. stferrari Arena Apprentice • 2d agoedited ... It would be fantastic if Samsung's foundry can become a serious alternative to TSMC as it would provide a safety net for global chip production should China gain control of Taiwan and TSMCs foundries and decide to interfere with and/or limit there production availability to non-Chinese customers. Healthy competition aways has a positive affect on development and pricing, not to mention the cost benefits of in-house silicon production to various Samsung electronics divisions AV, mobile, etc. Like 2 Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 2d ago ... If there's a company that can pull this off, it's definitely Samsung, even though they have been having a lot of ups and downs, but this is definitely a good sign. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Google will allow you to hide ads in your search results, but only after scrolling by Ilia Temelkov • 1h ago 1 Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise by Iskra Petrova • 4h ago 1 Your apartment's Wi-Fi is the next battleground for Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T by Johanna Romero • 6h ago 1 Samsung hasn’t left Bixby behind, and may give it an One UI 8.5 overhaul by Ilia Temelkov • 7h ago 2 View all discussions
