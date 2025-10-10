iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Samsung is about to end the iPhone's string of being first with the newest build of this component

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 2d agoedited

It would be fantastic if Samsung's foundry can become a serious alternative to TSMC as it would provide a safety net for global chip production should China gain control of Taiwan and TSMCs foundries and decide to interfere with and/or limit there production availability to non-Chinese customers. Healthy competition aways has a positive affect on development and pricing, not to mention the cost benefits of in-house silicon production to various Samsung electronics divisions AV, mobile, etc.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 2d ago

If there's a company that can pull this off, it's definitely Samsung, even though they have been having a lot of ups and downs, but this is definitely a good sign.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Google will allow you to hide ads in your search results, but only after scrolling

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise

by Iskra Petrova • 1

Your apartment's Wi-Fi is the next battleground for Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T

by Johanna Romero • 1

Samsung hasn’t left Bixby behind, and may give it an One UI 8.5 overhaul 

by Ilia Temelkov • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless