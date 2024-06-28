Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy smartwatches and earbuds get a close-up in a new leak
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Image credit – Evan Blass
Samsung’s gearing up for its big Unpacked event on July 10, and leaks about the company’s new Galaxy devices are pouring in. Recently, stunning new renders of the upcoming foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6, surfaced. But that is not all – another leak also teased the next lineup of wearables and accessories.
A new leak shows Samsung's upcoming smartwatches and earbuds designs
Evan Blass, a well-known and trusted source for leaks, has unveiled what seem to be official, high-resolution marketing images of Samsung's upcoming releases: the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and Galaxy Buds 3.
Watches, buds. pic.twitter.com/BP8yN0g9nz— Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 27, 2024
The leak starts with a glimpse of what seems to be the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, sporting a rugged orange band and a close-up of its face. This "Ultra" smartwatch from Samsung aligns with earlier renders, but these images reveal a shift: it will feature a proprietary connection similar to the Apple Watch for attaching bands.
Samsung has traditionally used spring pins to ensure compatibility with various third-party straps, but it seems the tech giant is opting for something different with this model. In general, the renderings confirm the ongoing trend, suggesting Samsung's choice of a square body housing a circular watch face on top.
The leak also gives us a glimpse of the standard Galaxy Watch 7, which appears to have a design reminiscent of the Watch 6. The image showcases the device with its own rugged green-colored band.
Blass also dropped some images of the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. As seen in earlier leaks and confirmed here, both are adopting a sleek stem design. They've got a sharper edge than Apple's AirPods, but there's a familiar vibe — especially with the shiny white Galaxy Buds 3.
The "Pro" buds catch attention with their dark gray finish and transparent case lid. They are also moving away from the discreet, fully in-ear design to embrace a stemmed look. However, the Pro model should stick with the silicone tips from earlier versions, ensuring a more comfortable fit.
As I mentioned before, Samsung's next Unpacked event is set for July 10, and we are anticipating the official debut of the wearables and earbuds alongside the first-ever Galaxy Ring and the next-gen Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, so stay tuned for updates.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: