Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy smartwatches and earbuds get a close-up in a new leak

The leak starts with a glimpse of what seems to be theUltra, sporting a rugged orange band and a close-up of its face. This "Ultra" smartwatch from Samsung aligns with earlier renders , but these images reveal a shift: it will feature a proprietary connection similar to the Apple Watch for attaching bands.Samsung has traditionally used spring pins to ensure compatibility with various third-party straps, but it seems the tech giant is opting for something different with this model. In general, the renderings confirm the ongoing trend, suggesting Samsung's choice of a square body housing a circular watch face on top.

Galaxy Watch 7

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Flip 6

The leak also gives us a glimpse of the standard, which appears to have a design reminiscent of the Watch 6. The image showcases the device with its own rugged green-colored band.Blass also dropped some images of the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. As seen in earlier leaks and confirmed here, both are adopting a sleek stem design. They've got a sharper edge than Apple's AirPods, but there's a familiar vibe — especially with the shiny white Galaxy Buds 3.The "Pro" buds catch attention with their dark gray finish and transparent case lid. They are also moving away from the discreet, fully in-ear design to embrace a stemmed look. However, the Pro model should stick with the silicone tips from earlier versions, ensuring a more comfortable fit.As I mentioned before, Samsung's next Unpacked event is set for July 10, and we are anticipating the official debut of the wearables and earbuds alongside the first-ever Galaxy Ring and the next-genand, so stay tuned for updates.