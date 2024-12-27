Samsung's 2025 foldable phone model numbers leaked in One UI 7 beta
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Fold 6. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Samsung is likely to continue its reign in the foldable phone market, with model numbers for its 2025 flagships — the Galaxy Z Flip 7 (SM-F751) and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (SM-F966) — being spotted within the One UI 7 beta. This leak not only confirms the existence of these models but also hints at a successor to the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, potentially named the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition 2.
Samsung's journey in the foldable phone market has been quite interesting. They were among the first major players to really invest in the technology, and while their early attempts were met with some skepticism, they've come a long way. Now, foldable phones are becoming more and more popular, and it's exciting to see what Samsung has in store for the future.
The model numbers follow Samsung's traditional numbering scheme, increasing by 10 from the previous year. However, there are a couple of notable omissions from the list: the Galaxy S25 Slim (SM-S937) and a model number for the Galaxy Z Flip FE. Despite leaks suggesting their launch this year, their absence from the list raises questions about their future.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. | Image credit — PhoneArena
While we have a good idea of what Samsung's 2023 and 2024 flagships will look like, the specifics of the 2025 models remain a mystery. It's worth noting that Samsung typically launches its new foldable phones in the latter half of the year, so we'll have to wait a while for any concrete details.
If I had to guess, I'd say that Samsung will continue to focus on making its foldable phones thinner but still durable, although affordability is an unknown factor at this point. They might also add some new features, like better cameras or more powerful processors. Whatever they do, I'm sure it will be interesting to see.
This is great news for me, as personally I'm a big fan of foldables and currently own a Z Fold 6 myself. One thing that I'm hoping for is that Samsung will finally make a foldable phone that's truly pocketable. The current models are still a bit too bulky for my taste, but that's mostly a personal preference as a small-handed person. I'm also hoping that they'll continue to improve the software experience.
