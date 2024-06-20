Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?

Galaxy S23 FE

The upcoming Galaxy S24 FE will make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super overpriced - just like the Pixel 8a did with the Pixel 8 Pro

Being part of the S24 family, the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE is expected to get the same 7 years of software updates as the premium Galaxy S24 Ultra , which would make the phone very appealing not only when it comes out, but in the long run

Since the Galaxy S23 and even Galaxy S22 series have now received Samsung’s best new AI features (which debuted on the Galaxy S24 ), it’s 100% certain the new Galaxy S24 FE will also get awesome AI tricks like Circle to Search, webpage Summarize, instant chat translations, and more

Why would you pay $1,000-1,300 for a Galaxy S24 Ultra if the Galaxy S24 FE could give you 80-90% of the experience at over half the price?

Hey, I might be cheap but offers like the Galaxy S23 FE and (hopefully) the Galaxy S24 FE make it pretty easy.