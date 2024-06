Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?

Galaxy S23 FE

The upcoming Galaxy S24 FE will make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super overpriced - just like the Pixel 8a did with the Pixel 8 Pro

I’ve had the Galaxy S24 Ultra since launch, and I won’t lie if I told you it’s been sitting on my desk for most of the time. The only real reason that’s the case is because the phone is humongous. Unlike my Pixel 8 Pro (which I use almost daily), I find the “edgy” S24 Ultra too uncomfortable to use.However, apart from the design of the, there’s something else that makes Samsung’s top flagship unappealing, and that’s the launch price of $1,300 in the US, or €1,500 in Europe.There’s no other way to put it - that’s A LOT of money, and I don’t know about you, but I wouldn’t pay this much for any new phone - which is why, for the past two years, I’ve been using a $400 iPhone 13 mini I got on eBay. Wink, wink.This tendency to spend less on new phones (which become more and more expensive) isn’t something only I can relate to. In fact, most of my friends and family seem to be on the same page on this one.But what if I told you that the upcomingFE could soon grant you 80-90% of the same Samsung experience for over half the price compared to the? While being far more comfortable to hold.To be fair, we don’t know much about the Galaxy 24 FE just yet, but being Samsung’s FE model, it’s also not too hard to predict what it might bring to the table.I don’t know about you but here’s why I’m really looking forward to theFE:Unlike Apple and Google’s flagship alternatives ( iPhone SE ), which come with obvious compromises, theFE will go head-to-head with the flagshipseries.Now, sure, the S24 FE will also be more expensive than the likes of theandbut if you’ve read my other “Galaxy FE” stories, you already know what I think about that… Just buy it when the price drops! Which (I promise you) will be very soon after the phone is out.If theFE starts at the same $600 as the, this would make it a decent deal. But at $400-500 down the line, we’re talking about an absolute steal for those who need a new Samsung flagship, which doesn’t cost $1,300.And listen… I won’t discourage those who want the best new Samsung phone out there. I’m well aware premium flagships actually sell pretty well in the grand scheme of things. But the fact that people buy $1,000 phones doesn’t mean… they need them. And it certainly doesn’t mean me and you should buy them.