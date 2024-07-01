Samsung teases the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and Galaxy AI with the Eiffel Tower
If, somehow, you've been oblivious to the much-anticipated, much-talked about upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event (July 10, save the date!) Samsung draws your eyeballs to yet another global marketing campaign.
You don't have too much of a chance of escaping that, because it comes in the form of gargantuan interactive display panels and billboards all over the world. Samsung has been drawing attention to their upcoming foldable (both book style and flip style) phones in prominent places like:
At these places (and many more), the billboards feature a campaign video – it's that of a rotating 3D cube on a flat surface, followed by a projection of the Eiffel Tower and 4-stars representing Galaxy AI – it "symbolizes Samsung’s journey to unlock all new experiences for users everywhere", as the official press release reads.
But why the Eiffel tower in the video? The summer edition of the Galaxy Unpacked will be held in Paris. We expect to get a much deeper dive into the Galaxy Ring and other new gadgets like the Galaxy Watch 7 series, third-generation Galaxy Buds.
The anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will not only feature Galaxy AI but will also offer a brand new and unique AI experience tailored specifically for them.
What AI feature(s) do you think the foldables could offer?
Of course, Samsung devotes a large part of its current campaign to Galaxy AI – you know, the AI-fueled feature pack that debuted with the Galaxy S24 series and gradually made its way to many other handsets.
