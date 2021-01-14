Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get a gift!

Samsung’s under-display camera tech is ready, but not for smartphones

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Jan 14, 2021
The strive for bezel-less, notch and cutout-free smartphone display continues. Manufacturers have explored various options to offer an uninterrupted viewing experience, including pop-up and flip-up cameras, but the most promising tech remains the under-display selfie camera solution.

Last year, ZTE bravely launched the first smartphone with such technology on board (or should we say under the display) - the ZTE Axon 20 5G - but it was far from ideal and plagued by the abysmal image quality and laggy performance.

Samsung is one of the big guys, playing with the under-display selfie camera concept. Two years ago, the company announced that it’s working on such technology and that it should be ready in the next 1-2 years. Fast forward to 2021. The big Galaxy Unpacked event is happening as we type this article but there is other important news coming from the Korean tech giant.

Samsung has been teasing its new OLED display tech during the past few days and in one of the promo videos the company shows its UPC technology. UPC (Under Panel Camera) seems to be heading to Samsung’s OLED laptops first. 



The company’s Blade Bezel design should arrive later this year, offering up to 93% screen-to-body ratio in laptops with OLED screens, but there’s no information about any potential plans to use the technology in the next generation Galaxy or Note smartphones.

Nevertheless, Samsung has all the necessary resources to make such design work and it’s only a matter of time to see under-display camera phones from the company. Meanwhile, we’ll keep an eye on how the technology performs in Samsung’s laptops when those models hit the market.

