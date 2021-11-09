Samsung teases possible unveiling of the first Exynos processor with an AMD GPU

Samsung teases possible unveiling of the first Exynos processor with an AMD GPU0
The South Korean tech giant goes even further in its emphasis on the jump this new chipset will allegedly bring to the mobile tech industry. In the first slide we see a person playing an old arcade while the caption under the post reads:
Gaming has come a long way. What we used to deem ‘immersive’, relied on a slew of external factors, like the surrounding environment. But the advancements of semiconductors have changed that…
What we know about the Exynos 2200
For now, we know that the fruit of Samsung and AMD’s wombo combo is likely to bring substantial improvements in graphical power. That might even include ray-tracing capabilities, thanks to an mRDNA graphics processor inside.
The Exynos 2200 is said to have a maximum clock speed of 1250 MHz, which is substantially better than The Exynos 2100, which had a maximum frequency of 854 MHz. A 144Hz refresh rate, integrated 5G connectivity, and support for the latest versions of WiFi and Bluetooth are all features expected from the new Exynos.
Unlike with the GPU, the CPU in the new Exynos will not see that drastic of an increase in performance. However, it will likely have a new Cortex-X2 for the high-speed 2.9 GHz primary core while keeping the 2.8 and 2.2 GHz unnamed triple and quad-core clusters.
Recently, some Samsung Galaxy S22 vs S21 Exynos 2200 benchmarks leaked, and they paint an even better picture of what the new SoC might entail.
Samsung usually unveils its new chipsets before releasing its yearly flagship phones, so the teased November 19th date sounds believable. There are only ten days until then, so it won’t be long now until we see what AMD and Samsung can do when they join forces.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (47 updates)
-
Now reading
-
-
-
-