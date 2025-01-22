These Samsung and Google smartwatches are on sale now, but the Pixel Watch might not be the best choice

Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 6 compared side by side, highlighting their design and bright displays.
If you're in the market for a new Android smartwatch, now's the perfect time to buy one. How so? Well, not one or two, but three Wear OS timepieces are now generously discounted! These are the Galaxy Watch 7 Bespoke Edition, the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6, and the OG Pixel Watch. Unless you're a die-hard Google fan, I'd recommend the Samsung options, as they offer way more value for money.

Galaxy Watch 7


Galaxy Watch 7 Bespoke Edition: 28% off at Amazon

$90 off (28%)
The 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 Bespoke Edition is 28% off at Amazon right now. That brings the model just under the $230 mark, which is a great asking price for such a sleek and feature-rich Wear OS smartwatch. This is a limited-time deal.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon is hosting a limited-time sale on the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 Bespoke Edition. The Bluetooth-only model is currently available for just under $230, 28% down from its ~$320 original asking price. Not bad, eh?

Galaxy Watch 6


Save 26% on the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6

$59 off (26%)
The 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 is another hot pick for Samsung fans. This puppy is 26% off at Amazon right now, allowing you to get more bang for your buck. This is the Bluetooth-only version of the timepiece.
Buy at Amazon

While the Galaxy Watch 7 promo is undoubtedly exciting, Amazon has another generous offer to show Samsung fans. The merchant lets you score 26% off the larger Galaxy Watch 6 with Bluetooth connectivity, bringing the ~$230 timepiece down to about $170. Now, that's a pretty awesome price for a feature-rich option with intuitive UI navigation and an AMOLED touchscreen.

Google Pixel Watch


4G Pixel Watch: 64% off its original price

$119 99
$329 99
$210 off (64%)
If you're a hardcore Google Pixel fan and want a dirt-cheap timepiece with 4G on deck, take advantage of Woot's promo. This seller offers the 41mm wearable with cellular connectivity for 64% off its original asking price.
Buy at Woot

The Pixel Watch is 22% off at Amazon

$54 off (22%)
Amazon also has a discount on this buddy, but this one comes with Wi-Fi-only connectivity. Over here, you can save just 22% on the model with a Hazel band, which means you'll have to cough up almost $190.
Buy at Amazon

The first-gen Google Pixel Watch with 4G is also on sale, with promos available at Woot and Amazon. The former steals the spotlight with a whopping 64% discount on the unit's $329.99 original price. That brings it down to only $119.99. In all fairness, the device did drop to a lower MSRP with the Pixel Watch 2 launch. That said, over at Amazon, you can get the Bluetooth-enabled model for about $190, or 22% off.

Which option should you go for?


The choice is clear for Samsung phone users: both the Galaxy Watch 7 and its predecessor are suitable picks. With that in mind, the latest Galaxy watch boasts a faster chip, dual-band GPS for better positioning in densely populated areas, and improved sleep and fitness tracking.

Samsung's latest timepiece has some AI magic up its sleeve, too. The device sports an all-new Energy Score feature, which relies on artificial intelligence to deliver insights into your daily condition. On top of that, the South Korean tech giant has enhanced the sleep tracking feature using AI to provide more accurate metrics. Couple that with the premium design and the 1.3-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen, and you've got a winner.

While it's the older model, the Galaxy Watch 6 is another splendid choice, especially at its current asking price. As pointed out in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 vs Galaxy Watch 6 review, both options are quite similar. The predecessor has just as excellent a design and a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display (on the 44mm variant), plus almost all the health and wellness tracking features of the Watch 7.

Battery life is also similar between the two Galaxy watch generations. Our tests showed the Watch 6 can last about a day and a half between charges with regular use. As you might guess, we didn't get much different results with the Watch 7.

Those who consider battery life a top priority will find Garmin watch alternatives more suitable. But if that's not an issue for you, the Galaxy Watch 6 and its successor are real gems at their current price.

At this point, you're probably wondering why I wouldn't recommend the Pixel Watch. For the record, it has a lovely minimalistic design and offers plenty of wellness tracking features, just like the Samsung models. However, as emphasized in our Pixel Watch review, it has a disappointing battery life, which is probably its biggest problem drawback.

True, the Galaxy wearables don't really handle that front splendidly, either. However, this puppy just can't make it 24 hours between charges if you use it for workout tracking or interact with it more.

Despite that issue (and a few others), the Pixel Watch is still an option you might want to check out. At under $120, it could be a hit among users who just now join the Wear OS world. But if you're a Samsung fan or appreciate more recent Wear OS devices, definitely go for the Galaxy Watch 7 or its predecessor.
