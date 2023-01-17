Samsung adds the Galaxy S22 family to its official Self-Repair program ahead of the S23 launch





These are unsurprisingly the premium S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra handsets, as well as the 15-inch Galaxy Book Pro and 15-inch Book Pro 360 PCs, all of which are now much easier to fix than ever before from the comfort of your own home... as long as said home is located in the US.





Everything is still done in partnership with iFixit, of course, with Samsung's dedicated support webpage redirecting you to said partner when "starting" the self-repair process to "find the repair solution that's right for you." iFixit's website will then let you select the device you want to repair and hook you up with a few key components that tend to break more frequently than others.





In the case of the Galaxy S22 S22+ , and S22 Ultra , these include a USB-C charge port, back glass, and a complete screen and battery assembly. The latter combination of genuine Samsung parts is obviously the most expensive across the board, setting you back as much as $239.99 if you own a badly damaged Ultra member of the company's latest "mainstream" high-end smartphone family.









Those are not exactly the lowest... or highest prices imaginable for such components, but more than anything, Samsung probably needs to continue expanding the program to cover a larger variety of parts, as well as a higher number of devices.

