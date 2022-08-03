Samsung finally launches its Self Repair program
We all know that phone repair bills aren't cheap. Depending on your device, the replacement for that screen you just broke could be a hefty one, and sometimes it's just better to buy a new phone rather than fix the broken one. However, those of us who know a thing or two about phone repairs and are not afraid to use a screwdriver on their favorite Samsung handset can now make the repairs themselves and save some money in the process.
To start the self-repair process, you need to go to the Self Repair page of the iFixit site and select your device. Then, you just need to choose the repair kit you want and order it. For example, a USB-C charging port for the Galaxy S20, S21, and Tab S7+ will cost you $66.99. Of course, the prices of the other parts, like screens and batteries, depend on the model of the device. The phone with the cheapest repair kits is the base Galaxy S21 model, with a back cover kit that costs $66.99 and a screen and battery kit with a price tag of $167.99.
However, if you have a broken Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21, or Tab S7+ and don't want to waste time and money on repairs, it's probably a good idea to upgrade. Samsung's Unpacked event is scheduled for August 10th, at which we expect the tech giant to release its latest generation of foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and its newest series of smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro.
The good news is that you can now reserve a Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, or a Watch 5 Pro before the Unpacked event and even get some sweet bonuses in the process. So, if you are thinking about upgrading, now is the time to do so.
In collaboration with the repair experts from iFixit, Samsung has just launched its Self-Repair Program, enabling you to order parts for select Samsung devices and make the repairs yourself. At the moment, the program is only available in the US and the "select Samsung devices" are only the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21 series, and the Tab S7+. However, Samsung plans to expand its self-repair program to more devices, so we might see more phones added to that list in the near future.
For each of the supported devices, you can order a new screen, a new charging port, a new back glass, and a new battery. If you don't have the required tools, don't worry; they are included in the repair kit. Also, on the iFixit site, you can find guides on how to make the repairs yourself, making the self-repairing process less nerve-racking. When you finish with the repairs, you can send the broken parts back to Samsung for recycling.
