Samsung rolls out first update of the year for this older Galaxy Tab series

When it comes to launching new phones, tablets, or gadgets, smartphone makers often promise OS and security updates, and Samsung has been one company that has stuck to this for a long time. Recently, the tech giant began rolling out the first update for its latest Galaxy S25 series, but it’s not forgetting its older devices either.

Samsung is rolling out the first software update of the year for the Galaxy Tab S9 series. This update includes the February 2025 security patch for the Tab S9, Tab S9+, and Tab S9 Ultra, addressing various security vulnerabilities from the previous software version. However, there don’t seem to be any performance improvements or new features included in this release.

Here are the firmware versions for the new software update for each tablet in the lineup:

  • Galaxy Tab S9: X716BXXS5BYA5
  • Galaxy Tab S9+: X816BXXS5BYA5
  • Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: X916BXXS5BYA5

The update is currently being distributed to users in Europe, but it should reach other regions soon. If you have a Galaxy Tab S9 series device, you can check for the update by:

  1. Heading to Settings
  2. Open Software update
  3. Choose Download and install

In the coming months, Samsung is expected to roll out the Android 15-based One UI 7 update, too. This update will bring a major UI redesign with smoother animations and transitions, along with new Galaxy AI features.

Video Thumbnail
Galaxy Tab S9 already supports some AI-powered features, but more might arrive soon. | Video credit – Samsung

OS and security updates are crucial for keeping your device running smoothly and protected from threats. While the Galaxy Tab S9 series launched in 2023 – before Samsung committed to seven years of updates for its devices – it still has a solid support window.


It’s set to receive Android 17 and security updates until 2028, giving it five years of protection. That’s still far better than many competitors, including newer devices like the OnePlus Pad 2, which is only promised three years of Android updates and four years of security patches.

Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

