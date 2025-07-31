The First Phone Pact just went live and it's open to all – yes, including Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T users
Straight Talk gives us a new way to get ahead of screen addiction before the first device even lands.
The digital world comes with tons of perks, like the fact that you are probably reading this right now on your phone. But it also brings its fair share of downsides and one of the biggest ones is screen addiction.
Carriers like Verizon have been addressing this for a while, and now its prepaid brand, Straight Talk, is stepping in with something new that might help make things easier for both parents and kids.
It is basically a customizable agreement where families can set boundaries together and because it is presented as a real document, it gives kids something to take seriously right from the start. You get to define the rules yourself and it is all designed to be super easy to work with. Want to declare the dinner table a phone-free zone? Done. Limit app usage or set bedtime screen cutoffs? Also doable.
Some of the key areas the pact helps with include:
And naturally, Straight Talk is also tying it to some back-to-school promos. Right now, you can get the Galaxy A26 for just $99 (down from $199) when bundled with a $55+ plan. Or you can knock $50 off select iPhone models – including the iPhone 14, iPhone 15 series and the iPhone 16e – with the same plan. There is also a Moto G 5G (128GB) deal going for free.
Now, sure, signing a "contract" with your kid might sound a bit much. But honestly, we are at a point where it is probably needed – screen addiction is real and once it sets in, it is tough to beat.
The good news is more apps are starting to take it seriously too, which is at least a step in the right direction. TikTok, for instance – arguably one of the biggest culprits behind endless screen time for kids and teens – is introducing new safety features to help parents set limits. Meta also has its own tools aimed at keeping teens safer online. But in the end, these rules only work if there is an actual conversation behind them.
Just in time for back-to-school season, Straight Talk Wireless – powered by Verizon's 5G network – is introducing something called The First Phone Pact. It is a new resource made in collaboration with psychologist Dr. Jacqueline Nesi, who specializes in how tech affects kids' mental health. The idea? Help parents and kids agree on healthy phone habits before that first device is handed over.
Even better, this isn't just a list of rules for the kid – parents are expected to join in, too. The pact encourages adults to commit to good habits like no phones while driving or during meals, showing kids that the whole family is in it together.
- Screen time and phone-free areas
- Which apps are okay and what content's off-limits
- What happens if the rules get broken
- Online behavior and digital etiquette
- Setting milestones for more privileges as kids get older
At Straight Talk, we believe that anyone's first exposure to a phone should come with a plan for how to use it. The First Phone Pact gives families the blueprint they need to establish healthy digital habits from day one and includes expert-backed guidance parents can trust. Families deserve a smooth, confident digital transition.
– Nancy Clark, President at Verizon Value, July 30, 2025
This whole thing taps into growing concerns about when kids get their first phone and how it ends up shaping their behavior. Around 70% of kids get their first smartphone in middle school. That's a lot of power and it comes at a time when kids are still figuring out boundaries. So the moment that phone lands in their hands is a key opportunity for parents to step in.
These days, younger folks have constant access to all kinds of tech – smartphones, laptops, tablets – you name it.
Also nice: The First Phone Pact is free and open to everyone, no matter what carrier you are using. So if you are on T-Mobile, AT&T or someone else, you can still use it.
