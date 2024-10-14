Samsung offers second chance to get a 20% discount on protection for Galaxy devices
In a recent announcement, Samsung revealed that owners of select Galaxy devices, including the S24 series, Z Flip 6, Z Fold 6, A25, and A15, are now eligible for a discounted protection plan. The company is offering a 20% discount on Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss during an open enrollment period that extends from October 14th to November 24th, 2024.
Additionally, with a network of over 700 authorized service locations across the United States, Samsung has made it convenient for users to access repairs. Certified technicians at these locations use genuine Samsung parts and can assist with device setup after a repair is completed.
Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss offers a dependable safety net for Galaxy devices, covering a wide range of potential issues. The program's comprehensive coverage, same-day replacements, and extensive network of authorized repair centers make it a valuable option for Galaxy users. Interested users are encouraged to visit samsungcareplus.com before November 24th, 2024 to check coverage status, and if not enrolled already, to enroll in the program and take advantage of the limited-time discount.
This initiative provides a second chance for users who may not have opted for device protection during their initial phone purchase. Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss offers a comprehensive suite of benefits, including unlimited repairs for common issues such as drops, spills, and battery malfunctions. The plan also covers mechanical breakdowns, theft, and loss, ensuring that users are protected against a wide range of potential mishaps.
To further enhance the user experience, Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss includes same-day replacements and Knox Guard Security. This means that in the event of a covered incident, users can quickly receive a replacement device and have their data protected. The cost of this comprehensive protection plan varies depending on the device, but typically falls between $0.20 and $0.50 per day.
Samsung Care+ Pricing for phones as of October 14th, 2024. | Screenshot credit — Samsung
By offering this open enrollment period, Samsung shows its commitment to providing more support options for its customers. The company recognizes that circumstances can change, and users may realize the need for a protection plan after their initial purchase. The 20% discount provides a compelling incentive for users to reconsider their protection options.
