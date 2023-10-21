At its current sales pace, Samsung will have to double foldable sales in 2024 to meet its target





Galaxy Z Fold 5 has to compete with phones like the In China and some European and Asian markets, thehas to compete with phones like the Honor Magic V2 , the Oppo Find N3, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, the Huawei Mate X5, and more. And those are just the book-style models. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 battles in the States with the two Razr models from Motorola and overseas there is the Oppo Find N3 Flip, the Vivo X Flip, the Huawei P50 Pocket, and others.









Galaxy Z Flip 5 is 13.4mm when closed compared to the 12.1mm and 11.7mm measurements for the Pixel Fold and OnePlus Open respectively. And despite the competition, Samsung has a heck of a task cut out for it. The 20 million foldable units it hopes to sell next year is the total number of foldables forecast to be sold this year. As we told you yesterday, one way Samsung hopes to improve sales is by making the Galaxy Z Fold 6 slimmer . Theis 13.4mm when closed compared to the 12.1mm and 11.7mm measurements for theandrespectively.





This year, the big competitive battle was over the size of the external "cover screen." Samsung, heavily criticized for the puny cover screen that used to grace its Flip foldables, increased the size of the display to 3.4 inches which was exceeded only by the Quick View feature on the Motorola Razr+ which features a 3.5-inch external screen that covers the entire rear panel.





Not all of the external displays offer the same capabilities and right now the Razr+ allows users to practically do everything on the external display that they can do on the internal display.





At this stage, it appears that Samsung is going to be able to tally sales of 10 million Galaxy Z units this year which is 33% less than its target. If that's the case, the South Korean manufacturer will have to revise lower its target for next year's foldable sales or face the daunting task of having to double sales to reach the current goal of 20 million units in 2024.

