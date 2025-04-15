Apple might have led in phone sales but a different company shipped the most units during Q1





Unlike a sale, the shipping of a smartphone from one location to another doesn't generate any revenue for the manufacturer. But this information is still important since it reflects the number of handsets leaving the factory and placed into distribution channels. It is a quick and dirty way to determine market share and shows which regions are experiencing demand for a particular device.





Monday's report revealed that the global smartphone market grew by the slimmest of margins based on a 1% gain in first quarter shipments worldwide. This data showed that Samsung delivered the most smartphones in Q1 and held a 20% market share matching last year's Q1. The company's quarter included the release of its new 2025 flagship series, the Galaxy S25 line. The latter also included the latest version of Sammy's perennial entry for Android phone of the year, the Galaxy S25 Ultra

-Amber Liu, Research Manager,Canalys













Xiaomi's market share of 14% was the same as the market share it reported during the same quarter last year. Oppo and vivo both tied for fourth place with market shares of 8% each during Q1 of this year. For vivo, it was a slight increase from last year's Q1 during which it had a 7% share. Oppo's 8% first-quarter market share was flat with last year's results.

