Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Samsung Internet Browser for Wear OS update adds two new gestures

By
0comments
Samsung Internet Browser for Wear OS update adds two new gestures
Samsung often updates its Internet Browser app for phones/tablets, but the Wear OS version gets a lot less love. That said, in a rare move, Samsung silently updated its Wear OS browser for Galaxy Watch and non-Samsung Wear OS models with two important new gestures: back and forward.

The folks at SamMobile report that the update is now making its way to Galaxy Watch users all over the world. If you’ve been notified about Internet Browser 3.2.00.8 and installed the update, then you should already have the two new gestures available for use.

The small update has a very short changelog that only mentions the “back and forward feature,” so we don’t expect any other major new features or improvements to be part of it.

Now, if you own a Galaxy Watch, you should get the ability to forward pages with just a gesture. Non-Samsung Wear OS smartwatches are getting both the ability to go to previous webpages and forward webpages without having to set the back button to do that.

If you haven’t already updated to this version of Samsung Internet Browser, simply head to the Google Play Store, select My Apps, and make sure to choose to Update if you see a new version if available for download.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money
In fight against T-Mobile, lawyers emerged $78 million richer while customers only got $25
In fight against T-Mobile, lawyers emerged $78 million richer while customers only got $25
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better

Latest News

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is still in the spotlight with a juicy discount on Amazon
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is still in the spotlight with a juicy discount on Amazon
Nothing CEO Carl Pei leaks a feature coming in Nothing OS 3.0 that many users will love
Nothing CEO Carl Pei leaks a feature coming in Nothing OS 3.0 that many users will love
Smartphones could soon get X-ray vision
Smartphones could soon get X-ray vision
Google's impressive Pixel Buds Pro can still be yours for under $140 on Amazon
Google's impressive Pixel Buds Pro can still be yours for under $140 on Amazon
This is why Samsung might hike the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra next year
This is why Samsung might hike the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra next year
The premium Sonos Move 2 speaker can still be yours at a record low price through this deal
The premium Sonos Move 2 speaker can still be yours at a record low price through this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless