Samsung Internet Browser for Wear OS update adds two new gestures
Samsung often updates its Internet Browser app for phones/tablets, but the Wear OS version gets a lot less love. That said, in a rare move, Samsung silently updated its Wear OS browser for Galaxy Watch and non-Samsung Wear OS models with two important new gestures: back and forward.
The folks at SamMobile report that the update is now making its way to Galaxy Watch users all over the world. If you’ve been notified about Internet Browser 3.2.00.8 and installed the update, then you should already have the two new gestures available for use.
Now, if you own a Galaxy Watch, you should get the ability to forward pages with just a gesture. Non-Samsung Wear OS smartwatches are getting both the ability to go to previous webpages and forward webpages without having to set the back button to do that.
The small update has a very short changelog that only mentions the “back and forward feature,” so we don’t expect any other major new features or improvements to be part of it.
If you haven’t already updated to this version of Samsung Internet Browser, simply head to the Google Play Store, select My Apps, and make sure to choose to Update if you see a new version if available for download.
