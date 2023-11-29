Updates to popular Samsung Internet Browser kill bugs, add new features

The latest update of the Samsung Internet Browser weighs in at 60.38MB. Calling the app popular might be an understatement as it has been installed over 1 billion times from the Google Play Store alone. We should point out that the latest update to version 23.0.1.1 is available only from the Galaxy Store. The version in the Play Store is v23.0.0.47 which includes:

Increased number of days of History saved.

Support of URL auto-complete in address bar.

New support for syncing tab groups.

On Galaxy handsets, both Samsung Internet Browser and Google Chrome are pre-installed. To make the Samsung Internet Browser app the default browser on your Galaxy handset, swipe down from your home screen to open Quick Settings and tap the Settings icon gear on the upper right of the screen. Scroll down to Apps, tap on it, and at the top of the screen tap on Choose Default apps > Browser apps .





Follow these directions and you will see three options to choose as your default browser: Bing, Samsung Internet Browser, and Chrome. After making your selection, tap on the home button to go back to the home screen.

