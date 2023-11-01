Samsung Game Launcher app gets a name change, new features incoming
Samsung’s One UI 6.0 update brings a lot more changes than we initially thought. Just about every aspect of Samsung’s user interface, as well as most of the apps that come pre-installed, have received new features and improvements or complete revamps in some cases.
The Game Launcher app is not an exception, which isn’t really a surprise since Samsung announced the change before actually releasing the stable version of One UI 6.0.
What’s important though is the fact that Samsung plans to turn Gaming Hub into much more than just a simple launcher app. As spotted by SamMobile, Gaming Hub will be getting “many different features over time.”
Apart from the name change, the Gaming Hub didn’t receive any new features or major improvements, but since Samsung felt the need to inform users about its future plans, it looks like the app will play a very important role in the company’s push for gaming.
The service will be named Gaming Hub starting with Android OS version 14, and earlier OSs will also be updated sequentially. (Please note that on some OSs, “Game Launcher” and “Gaming Hub” may be used interchangeably in certain menus.)
As per Samsung’s description, “Gaming Hub aims to be a gaming platform that not only automatically groups your installed games and provides various convenient features, but also provides a more diverse gaming experience.”
