Samsung’s next money-making business is a gaming platform for phones
Samsung is looking for new business opportunities to help balance its revenue after the growth of the smartphone market slowed down. The South Korean company thinks that gaming is an avenue that it didn’t explore enough and could potentially be profitable in the long run.
According to the Korea Economic Daily, Samsung plans to announce its own cloud gaming platform on October 5. Unlike similar services offered by NVIDIA and Microsoft, Samsung’s cloud gaming platform is solely aimed at smartphones, at least at launch.
Apparently, Samsung is already in talks with various game developers to bring their titles to its upcoming cloud gaming platform. It’s unclear whether or not the game streaming service will require players to pay a monthly subscription fee, but the report claims Samsung won’t ask Galaxy users to pay anything to play games on its cloud gaming platform.
As smartphone sales plummet, Samsung hopes to increase its revenue once its cloud gaming platform goes live, by tapping into the approximately 1 billion Galaxy smartphones user base.
Samsung’s cloud gaming platform is supposed to skip one important step that both Google and Apple will probably not like, as players won’t have to download or install games on their phones any longer.
We also don’t know if Samsung’s gaming platform will only be available on Galaxy devices, or the South Korean giant will open it for all smartphone/tablet users.
