



While nothing is etched in stone just yet, there are clearly more and more reasons to believe that you'll be able to buy an even better product than the While nothing is etched in stone just yet, there are clearly more and more reasons to believe that you'll be able to buy an even better product than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 by the end of October... in one or two key markets for the world's top smartphone vendor

Circle October 25 in your calendars!









That's obviously very soon for a device that hasn't been formally unveiled yet, so although this new source doesn't spell out the next-gen foldable's complete launch schedule, there's definitely a good chance an official announcement will happen this Friday, October 18.









That was also when pre-orders were previously rumored to open, which remains a relatively safe bet as well. Unfortunately, everyone who's someone in the smartphone prophecy game is also expecting the Z Fold Special Edition to be made available exclusively in China and South Korea. That means the rest of Samsung's hardcore fans around the world can look at and fantasize about this upgraded foldable, but they can't touch the device when it goes on sale.





Galaxy Z Fold Slim , Z Fold Ultra, , and in the rumor mill, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition could have its full and final name shortened to Z Fold SE for the sake of simplicity, which... may not prove to be Samsung's smartest ever marketing decision. That's because some consumers might get the idea that this new foldable is a competitor for Apple's mid-range Formerly known as, Z Fold Ultra, Z Fold 6 Ultra , and Z Fold 6 Slim in the rumor mill, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition could have its full and final name shortened to Z Fold SE for the sake of simplicity, which... may not prove to be Samsung's smartest ever marketing decision. That's because some consumers might get the idea that this new foldable is a competitor for Apple's mid-range iPhone SE family, which couldn't be further from the truth.

How much will the Galaxy Z Fold SE cost?





Galaxy Z Fold 6 That, my friends and dear readers, remains the million-dollar question not a lot of insiders have attempted to answer, although with the following upgrades and improvements over the "normal"pretty much etched in stone, one thing is certain - this bad boy can't come cheap:





8-inch primary screen (up from 7.6 inches);

6.5-inch cover display (up from 6.3 inches);

10.6mm folded thickness (down from 12.1mm);

4.9mm unfolded thickness (down from 5.6mm);

200MP primary rear-facing camera (up from 50MP).



Z Fold 6 adopters outside of countries like China and South Korea. It's truly hard to wrap my head around Samsung's thinking with this... overly sophisticated "intermediate" region-specific device, especially if the Z Fold SE also manages to make its "cousin's" Let's face it, these are some Galaxy Z Fold 7-grade enhancements... that are likely to enrage quite a lot of earlyadopters outside of countries like China and South Korea. It's truly hard to wrap my head around Samsung's thinking with this... overly sophisticated "intermediate" region-specific device, especially if the Z Fold SE also manages to make its "cousin's" already subtle display crease even less noticeable









With the above features and the rest of the Z Fold 6 's state-of-the-art specs in tow, I'm sure some of you would be willing to pay anything for the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. With that in mind, a Korean price tag equating to around $2,100 almost sounds fair, although once again, you probably shouldn't take anything for granted on that particular front until Samsung makes some sort of an official announcement this week or the next.