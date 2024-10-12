Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition leak hints at an even less noticeable display crease

foldable phone

This time, they have done a good job in crease control, better than ever. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) October 12, 2024





This improvement in the display crease is not the only upgrade that theSpecial Edition is rumored to have. It is also said to have a wider cover display, support for the S Pen, a thinner body, a 200MP main camera, and more.If these rumors are true, theSpecial Edition could be a major upgrade over the regular model. However, it is believed that the special edition will only be available in South Korea and China, and leaked promotional material suggests that pre-orders could start later this month.Samsung has been putting a lot of effort into improving itsimproved display crease and other upgrades, the special edition could be thethat finally convinces consumers to switch.TheSpecial Edition is a device that has caught my attention, and I am interested in seeing how it performs in the market — particularly in terms of addressing the crease issue that has been a concern for many users. I am excited to see what Samsung has in store for us next, as I believe thathave the potential to revolutionize the way we use our smartphones. I am eager to see how they continue to evolve.