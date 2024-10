Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition leak hints at an even less noticeable display crease

foldable phone

Galaxy Z Fold 6





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 special edition

This time, they have done a good job in crease control, better than ever. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) October 12, 2024

This improvement in the display crease is not the only upgrade that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is rumored to have. It is also said to have a wider cover display, support for the S Pen, a thinner body, a 200MP main camera, and more.



If these rumors are true, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition could be a major upgrade over the regular model. However, it is believed that the special edition will only be available in South Korea and China, and leaked promotional material suggests that pre-orders could start later this month.







Samsung has been putting a lot of effort into improving its foldable phones, and with this improved display crease and other upgrades, the special edition could be the foldable phone that finally convinces consumers to switch.



