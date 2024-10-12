See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition leak hints at an even less noticeable display crease

By
Samsung
An image of the interior display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung is reportedly working on a special edition of its Galaxy Z Fold 6, and a new leak suggests that the device will have an even less noticeable display crease than the regular model. This is big news for those who have been holding back on buying a foldable phone because of the crease that is often visible on the display.

With each new generation of foldable phones, Samsung has made progress in reducing the visibility of the display crease. However, it seems that the company has made a significant improvement with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. According to a reliable tipster, the display crease on the special edition is "better than ever."


This improvement in the display crease is not the only upgrade that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is rumored to have. It is also said to have a wider cover display, support for the S Pen, a thinner body, a 200MP main camera, and more.

If these rumors are true, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition could be a major upgrade over the regular model. However, it is believed that the special edition will only be available in South Korea and China, and leaked promotional material suggests that pre-orders could start later this month.



Samsung has been putting a lot of effort into improving its foldable phones, and with this improved display crease and other upgrades, the special edition could be the foldable phone that finally convinces consumers to switch.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is a device that has caught my attention, and I am interested in seeing how it performs in the market — particularly in terms of addressing the crease issue that has been a concern for many users. I am excited to see what Samsung has in store for us next, as I believe that foldable phones have the potential to revolutionize the way we use our smartphones. I am eager to see how they continue to evolve.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

