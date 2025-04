Tim Cook “extremely anxious” as iPhone 17 inventory runs into problems

iPhone 17 will look the same as the The base modelwill look the same as the iPhone 16 . | Video credit — Apple

iPhone 17

While Apple is struggling with supply chain shortages Samsung — the company’s largest rival — is trying its best to perfect the 2 nm Exynos 2600 chipset. Samsung Foundry has made excellent progress in that regard and the Galaxy S26 phones may once again return to Exynos.Aside from the low-CTE fiberglass shortage Apple is also concerned about the effects of tariffs. The company has temporarily been exempted but there is almost no way, in my opinion, that it can shift production out of China fast enough. Even then any other country will also be subject to tariffs, albeit at reduced rates, and Apple will either have to eat the cost or make its phones more expensive.With these problems breathing down Apple’s neck I’ll be pleasantly surprised if the company is able to debut theseries in September of this year with reasonable price tags.