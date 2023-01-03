Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

All Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 models are on sale at a huge $400 discount with no trade-in

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
All Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 models are on sale at a huge $400 discount with no trade-in
In addition to being undoubtedly one of the overall best phones money can buy in the new year, Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy Z Fold 4 has strongly contended for the unofficial title of most discounted mobile device during the recently concluded holiday season.

We'll be honest with you, we completely lost count of all the absolutely massive discounts this bad boy scored at virtually all major US retailers in the last few months, but although no new records are being set, a $400 markdown is pretty clearly nothing to sneeze at either. Especially with no strings attached whatsoever.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Multiple Colors
$400 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Multiple Colors
$400 off (22%)
$1399 99
$1799 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, Multiple Colors
$400 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, Multiple Colors
$400 off (21%)
$1519 99
$1919 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, Multiple Colors
$400 off (19%)
$1759 99
$2159 99
Buy at Samsung

That's right, you don't need to trade anything in, opt for a specific carrier to activate the 5G-enabled Z Fold 4 on straight off the bat, or meet any other special requirements to slash 400 bucks off its $1,799.99, $1,919.99, and $2,159.99 list prices in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations respectively.

That's $400 upfront, mind you, with no credit or freebies involved, and while the 256 and 512 gig deals are available both on Amazon and directly from Samsung, digital hoarders will have to go through the manufacturer's official US e-store to enjoy the aforementioned savings on a 1 terabyte model.

Samsung, of course, can hook you up with additional trade-in discounts if you insist on jumping through those hoops and getting rid of an existing device in "good" working condition or with a cracked screen, but... let's just say you'd be wise to explore alternative venues for selling pre-owned stuff.

Interestingly, Best Buy is offering absolutely no Galaxy Z Fold 4 discounts at the time of this writing (even with carrier activation), which further highlights the appeal of these far-from-record-breaking-but-still-rare Amazon and Samsung promotions.

According to Samsung, you have all the way up to January 20 to save $400 on arguably the world's best foldable phone, although depending on demand, that might not prove entirely accurate for all storage and color variants.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Verizon is rolling out a new kid-friendly smartwatch with a surprising amount of power and a camera
Verizon is rolling out a new kid-friendly smartwatch with a surprising amount of power and a camera
All Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 models are on sale at a huge $400 discount with no trade-in
All Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 models are on sale at a huge $400 discount with no trade-in
Fitbit Premium gets a whopping discount to help you conquer those 2023 goals
Fitbit Premium gets a whopping discount to help you conquer those 2023 goals
The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition and its e-ink display will keep you going for up to two weeks
The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition and its e-ink display will keep you going for up to two weeks
Some Samsung smartphones aren’t receiving Google Play system updates
Some Samsung smartphones aren’t receiving Google Play system updates
Kick off the new year on the right foot with a rare OnePlus 10T discount
Kick off the new year on the right foot with a rare OnePlus 10T discount

Popular stories

Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors
Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors
Microsoft's magnificent tablet-laptop Surface Pro 9 is on sale for a new Amazon low
Microsoft's magnificent tablet-laptop Surface Pro 9 is on sale for a new Amazon low
You can grab the marvelous Pixel 6 Pro for an impossibly low price right now
You can grab the marvelous Pixel 6 Pro for an impossibly low price right now
Huawei phone is rebranded to support 5G and escape U.S. restrictions
Huawei phone is rebranded to support 5G and escape U.S. restrictions
Samsung had to print the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island cutout as Apple insisted
Samsung had to print the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island cutout as Apple insisted
WhatsApp will soon stop working on these iPhone and Samsung devices
WhatsApp will soon stop working on these iPhone and Samsung devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless