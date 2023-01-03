All Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 models are on sale at a huge $400 discount with no trade-in
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
In addition to being undoubtedly one of the overall best phones money can buy in the new year, Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy Z Fold 4 has strongly contended for the unofficial title of most discounted mobile device during the recently concluded holiday season.
We'll be honest with you, we completely lost count of all the absolutely massive discounts this bad boy scored at virtually all major US retailers in the last few months, but although no new records are being set, a $400 markdown is pretty clearly nothing to sneeze at either. Especially with no strings attached whatsoever.
That's right, you don't need to trade anything in, opt for a specific carrier to activate the 5G-enabled Z Fold 4 on straight off the bat, or meet any other special requirements to slash 400 bucks off its $1,799.99, $1,919.99, and $2,159.99 list prices in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations respectively.
That's $400 upfront, mind you, with no credit or freebies involved, and while the 256 and 512 gig deals are available both on Amazon and directly from Samsung, digital hoarders will have to go through the manufacturer's official US e-store to enjoy the aforementioned savings on a 1 terabyte model.
Samsung, of course, can hook you up with additional trade-in discounts if you insist on jumping through those hoops and getting rid of an existing device in "good" working condition or with a cracked screen, but... let's just say you'd be wise to explore alternative venues for selling pre-owned stuff.
Interestingly, Best Buy is offering absolutely no Galaxy Z Fold 4 discounts at the time of this writing (even with carrier activation), which further highlights the appeal of these far-from-record-breaking-but-still-rare Amazon and Samsung promotions.
According to Samsung, you have all the way up to January 20 to save $400 on arguably the world's best foldable phone, although depending on demand, that might not prove entirely accurate for all storage and color variants.
