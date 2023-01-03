All Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 models are on sale at a huge $400 discount with no trade-in





We'll be honest with you, we completely lost count of all the absolutely massive discounts this bad boy scored at virtually all major US retailers in the last few months, but although no new records are being set , a $400 markdown is pretty clearly nothing to sneeze at either. Especially with no strings attached whatsoever.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Multiple Colors $400 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Multiple Colors $400 off (22%) $1399 99 $1799 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, Multiple Colors $400 off (21%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, Multiple Colors $400 off (21%) $1519 99 $1919 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, Multiple Colors $400 off (19%) $1759 99 $2159 99 Buy at Samsung





That's right, you don't need to trade anything in, opt for a specific carrier to activate the 5G-enabled Z Fold 4 on straight off the bat, or meet any other special requirements to slash 400 bucks off its $1,799.99, $1,919.99, and $2,159.99 list prices in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations respectively.





That's $400 upfront, mind you, with no credit or freebies involved, and while the 256 and 512 gig deals are available both on Amazon and directly from Samsung , digital hoarders will have to go through the manufacturer's official US e-store to enjoy the aforementioned savings on a 1 terabyte model.





Samsung, of course, can hook you up with additional trade-in discounts if you insist on jumping through those hoops and getting rid of an existing device in "good" working condition or with a cracked screen, but... let's just say you'd be wise to explore alternative venues for selling pre-owned stuff.





Interestingly, Best Buy is offering absolutely no Galaxy Z Fold 4 discounts at the time of this writing (even with carrier activation), which further highlights the appeal of these far-from-record-breaking-but-still-rare Amazon and Samsung promotions.





According to Samsung, you have all the way up to January 20 to save $400 on arguably the world's best foldable phone , although depending on demand, that might not prove entirely accurate for all storage and color variants.



