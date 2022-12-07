Samsung pushes December security patch to Galaxy Z Fold 4, fixes more than 80 vulnerabilities
Samsung is currently rolling out the December security patch for its the unlocked version of the awesome Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable in the US, following Google's lead with rolling out said update to the Pixel phone lineup. The latest software patch, which quite respectably weighs in at around 400MB, should also be hitting the carrier-specific versions of the device in the coming days as well.
What does this latest security patch for the foldable superphone include? As per Samsung, there are more than 60 high-risk vulnerabilities, five critical vulnerabilities and exposures, as well as more than a dozen Galaxy-specific fixes included within the latest security patch. One thing is certain—you're better off with these fixed as soon as possible.
Of course, just as with most monthly patches, the usual bug fixes and improvements are also part of the contents of this security patch for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. No new features here, which is expected, since One UI 5 alongside with Android 13 arrived recently on a trove of Samsung devices.
Yes, the South Korea-based giant is killing it with the major Android updates in recent years, culminating with this year's Android 13 rollout. It took Samsung just a couple of months to deliver the One UI 5/Android 13 update, whereas we previously had to wait twice as much (and even more). Our One UI 5 review is up, detailing all the intriguing nits and bits that make it awesome, chief of which is the improved fluidity of the interface.
We expect that the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Flip 4, as well as older Samsung flagships should start receiving the latest security patch shortly.
