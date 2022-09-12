 Samsung kicks off yet another phenomenal Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal for its fall Discover event - PhoneArena
Samsung kicks off yet another phenomenal Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal for its fall Discover event

A hot new Discover Samsung event is underway today, and unsurprisingly, the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the big star of this fall savings show, once again including a host of deal sweeteners for folks who've missed all of the company's previous limited-time offers.

Naturally, the latest special sale on this very special foldable device also has an expiration date, although knowing Samsung, we wouldn't rule out yet another excellent promotion landing as soon as these discounts are set to end on September 18.

Until then, we think you'll find the 5G-enabled Z Fold 4 powerhouse pretty hard to resist at just $899.99  in a 512GB storage variant with $250 instant credit included. Of course, you'll need to trade in something good (and extremely valuable) to reduce the $1799.99 starting price by an incredible 50 percent, but the free store credit and "memory upgrade" can be yours even if you're not looking to ditch your existing phone.

Intriguingly, your "instant" Samsung credit will rise to no less than 450 bucks if you don't have anything to trade in, but it's certainly worth emphasizing that said discount cannot actually be applied to the Galaxy Z Fold 4's price. 

Instead, you will have to use (or lose) your $250 or $450 credit towards other devices or accessories meant to "complete" your Galaxy family before finalizing your Z Fold 4 order. Smartwatches, tablets, true wireless earbuds, laptops, covers, cases, chargers, cables, you name it, Samsung will allow you to get at a huge (total) discount right now with no strings attached.

Speaking of strings, you're unfortunately unable to slash anything off the actual price of an unlocked 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G on Samsung's official US website without jumping through one or two hoops first, so you still might want to consider Amazon's hot new deal as well. 

Or you can take advantage of the device manufacturer's latest "enhanced" trade-in offers and score some big credit on much older or humbler phones than the likes of the Z Fold 3 or S22 Ultra. Worst case scenario, Samsung will give you a cool 300 bucks for "any Galaxy smartphone" in "any condition", working or not, cracked or in one flawless piece.

