Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's S Pen Case

This is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's S Pen Case
Indian publication 91Mobiles has obtained official-looking marketing renders of the upcoming Samsung S Pen Case for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the accessory is quite bulky, to say the least.
The stylus holder sits in the middle of the case, directly over the Fold 3’s all-important hinge. When the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is opened, the so-called 'S Pen Fold Edition' sits in the middle of the rear panel and when it’s closed users will find it on the left side.
Of course, the S Pen stylus won’t be mandatory for all. Leakers have suggested that standard Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases without the S Pen slot will also be available, likely at a lower price too.
In the renders seen above, the S Pen holder seems to be a clip-on too, which means that customers who purchase the S Pen Case should be able to remove the stylus when it’s not needed.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be announced at Galaxy Unpacked on August 11 alongside the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 3 and several other products. Expect the S Pen Case to be available in a range of colors, like the smartphone itself.
There’s no word on product pricing yet, but with less than three weeks left until the big event, it shouldn’t be too long until those details leak online. After all, that’s what usually happens ahead of Unpacked events.
When will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 be announced?
