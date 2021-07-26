Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

Accessories Samsung Android

Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's S Pen Case

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
1
Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's S Pen Case
The Galaxy Note series may be dead, but Samsung isn’t done with the S Pen. It’ll be supported on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and leaked case renders show how the South Korean brand plans to integrate the stylus.

This is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's S Pen Case


Indian publication 91Mobiles has obtained official-looking marketing renders of the upcoming Samsung S Pen Case for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the accessory is quite bulky, to say the least.

It’s made from what seems to be leather (or vegan leather) and resembles the leather folio case that Samsung offered with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 last summer. The key difference this time around is the presence of an S Pen slot.

The stylus holder sits in the middle of the case, directly over the Fold 3’s all-important hinge. When the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is opened, the so-called 'S Pen Fold Edition' sits in the middle of the rear panel and when it’s closed users will find it on the left side.

That setup is quite like the S Pen case that Samsung released for the Galaxy S21 Ultra earlier this year, but it means that users will have to deal with extra bulk on the side of what is already a large device.

Of course, the S Pen stylus won’t be mandatory for all. Leakers have suggested that standard Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases without the S Pen slot will also be available, likely at a lower price too.

In the renders seen above, the S Pen holder seems to be a clip-on too, which means that customers who purchase the S Pen Case should be able to remove the stylus when it’s not needed.

When will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 be announced?


The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be announced at Galaxy Unpacked on August 11 alongside the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 3 and several other products. Expect the S Pen Case to be available in a range of colors, like the smartphone itself.

There’s no word on product pricing yet, but with less than three weeks left until the big event, it shouldn’t be too long until those details leak online. After all, that’s what usually happens ahead of Unpacked events.

