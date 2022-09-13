Samsung's insane new Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal STARTS with an instant $750 discount





Before you start shaking your fist at your screen in anger at the mere suggestion of maybe settling for an "ancient" high-end handset from a little over a year ago, hear us out as we try to break down this bad boy's current appeal.

Originally priced at a whopping $1,800 and up and deeply discounted starting just a couple of weeks after its late August 2021 commercial debut, the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G recently hit a record low mark of $1,090 (for Amazon Prime members only) that seemed pretty much impossible to beat.





But then Amazon came really close to doing precisely that last week , and now Samsung itself is selling the flexible Snapdragon 888 beast at a lower $1,049.99 with absolutely no strings attached. That's obviously for an entry-level 256GB storage configuration available in a few different colors (likely, in limited supply), while a 512 gig variant in a single Phantom Black hue can be purchased at the time of this writing for $1,149.99 after a new record high markdown of 750 bucks of its own.





As unbelievable as it might sound, that's actually not everything that Samsung offers in terms of Z Fold 3 savings for the company's big fall Discover event this week. The world's largest smartphone vendor further advertises "up to $410" trade-in discounts, although a Galaxy S21 Ultra in "good condition", for instance, can secure you an even higher $470 credit, with Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max and 13 Pro eligible for $530 and $635 extra deals respectively on your Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G model of choice.





Perhaps more impressively, "cracked" device trade-ins can qualify for fairly generous Z Fold 3 discounts of "up to $315", with damaged S21 Ultra and iPhone 13 units being currently valued at $360 and $370 respectively.





At the end of the day your At the end ofyour Galaxy Z Fold 3 order, you can get one of the best phones out there with one of the fanciest designs, most beautiful and versatile screens, greatest software support, and yes, one of the fastest processors around (still) at a truly bonkers price with minimal jumping through hoops. What more could you possibly want?



