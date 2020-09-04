Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 battery life test: unhinged

ALSO READ:

PhoneArena Browsing Battery Test Results

Browsing test Higher is better Browsing test at 120Hz (hours) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 7h 5 min

6h 43 min

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 11h 57 min

9h 33 min

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 12h 23 min

10h 2 min

And here comes the unhinged part. Browsing on that big flexible AMOLED screen takes quite a toll on the battery of the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The phone scores 7 hours in our browsing test which is 5 hours shy of both the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the Galaxy S20 Ultra . Strangely, the 120Hz display mode doesn't change much. Browsing time goes down by approximately 20 minutes but the overall picture in this test is not thrilling.





PhoneArena YouTube Video Playback Battery Test Results

YouTube video streaming Higher is better Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 7h 10 min

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 7h

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 10h 29 min

In our video playback test the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is on par with its non-foldable sibling - the Note 20 Ultra. That's not a huge achievement, however, given the fact that the Note 20 Ultra didn't perform well in the YouTube video test in the first place. When you take a look at the table and the Galaxy S20's result, it all becomes painfully obvious. 7 hours of continuous video playback time isn't a disaster but it's not great either.





PhoneArena 3D Gaming Battery Test Results

3D Gaming Higher is better 3D Gaming at 120Hz (hours) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 No data

5h 12 min

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 7h 17 min

5h 9 min

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 9h 12 min

7h 43 min

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a powerful device and gaming on a foldable phone is something really interesting. Plenty of screen estate, plenty of power, plenty of grip. Sadly, battery life is far from plenty with a score of around 5 hours . Again, this result is almost identical to what the Note 20 Ultra was able to achieve at 120Hz (60Hz test results coming soon).





Conclusion





Before you rush out angrily to Samsung's headquarters, demanding your precious battery life back, there's another angle to this story. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a secondary screen that's sufficient for many day-to-day tasks. You probably won't unfold the device as much as you might think, which will lead to better battery life during normal daily use. Furthermore, The Galaxy Z Fold 2 managed to duplicate the Note 20 Ultra's result in our battery tests. It's an achievement by itself, given the huge 7.6-inch display of the Z Fold 2. And if you're making a buying decision between the Note 20 Ultra and the Z Fold 2, the above results take battery life out of the equation. There's also the fact that nobody will buy the Galaxy Z Fold 2 for its battery life alone. Yeah, it'd have been nice to have a bit more juice in this $2000 phone but it's at least on par with other ultra-premium devices out there. In the end, it all boils down to one simple question - do you want that foldable experience? And are you willing to pay $700 on top of the already great Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to get it?



