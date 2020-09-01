Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G deals and prices at T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T and Best Buy

You can't expect the best foldable phone on paper so far - Samsung 's Galaxy Z Fold 2 - to come cheap, but that doesn't make the price tag pain any better. A Benjamin or two shy of $2000 was all that we hoped for, and that's exactly what we got.





Needless to say, the OG Galaxy Fold started from $1980, and was way weaker in terms of specs, design and features, so there's that, too. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 now comes with a larger, 7.7" display that is not covered by a polyimide film but by an ultrathin glass, making it less prone to scratches.





The Z Fold 2 is the first bendy phone with 120Hz display refresh, and it's adaptive at that, plus it comes with the most powerful current mobile chipset on an Android phone, Snapdragon 865+. It also sports a very usable 6.2" external display, so you only need to open it every so often to browse or watch videos on a larger display.





With all that power, comes grand pricing, and some great Galaxy Z Fold 2 carrier deals we've rounded up for your viewing pleasure.





Galaxy Z Fold 2 deals and price at Samsung





Needless to say, Samsung's own website is where you should start if you want to shop for the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 2, as it comes with a $50 order bonus towards accessories, and a great up to $800 trade-in offer, for a price that could go down to $1,149. Pre-orders and deals start after midnight on September 2, but you can reserve yours right now.









Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 deals and prices at Verizon





Not only will Verizon carry the Galazy Z Fold 2, in case there was any doubt, but it was first to announce the promos.













Here's the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 preorder start and price on Verizon:





Verizon's pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G begin September 2 at 3am ET

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is $83.33 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,999.99 retail)





And this is a list of Verizon's Galaxy Z Fold 2 deals and promos:





Get up to $550 off when you add a line and purchase a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G and trade in your old smartphone on a select Unlimited Plan (Play More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited or Get More Unlimited plan).

As an added bonus, if you switch to Verizon you can get a $150 Verizon eGift Card when you purchase a Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G on our Verizon device payment plan.

Upgrade and get up to $250 off when you purchase a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G and trade in your old smartphone on a select Unlimited Plan ( Play More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited or Get More Unlimited plan).

Get 25% off all Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G cases, screen protectors and charging accessories during the pre-order period, including new cases and screen protectors from Gear4, Zagg, Samsung and Top Kevlar.









Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 deals and prices at AT&T





AT&T has an excellent overview of the main Galaxy Z Fold 2 features, as you can see in the promo video below, and the carrier will start selling the phone for $1999 retail, with incentives to be found when pre-orders commence September 2.

















Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 deals and price at T-Mobile





T-Mobile will price the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at $1999, and will be offering it on America's largest 5G network starting September 18, deals and promos to follow.









Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 deals and prices at Best Buy





$1949 for the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 2







Naturally, you can obtain the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at Best Buy , and the current pre-order deals include Samsung's $50 discount for the unlocked model, as well as the carrier deals like the ones coming with Verizon's pre-order.



