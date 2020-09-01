Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Samsung

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G deals and prices at T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T and Best Buy

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Sep 01, 2020, 10:44 AM
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G deals and prices at T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&amp;T and Best Buy
You can't expect the best foldable phone on paper so far - Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 - to come cheap, but that doesn't make the price tag pain any better. A Benjamin or two shy of $2000 was all that we hoped for, and that's exactly what we got.

Needless to say, the OG Galaxy Fold started from $1980, and was way weaker in terms of specs, design and features, so there's that, too. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 now comes with a larger, 7.7" display that is not covered by a polyimide film but by an ultrathin glass, making it less prone to scratches.

The Z Fold 2 is the first bendy phone with 120Hz display refresh, and it's adaptive at that, plus it comes with the most powerful current mobile chipset on an Android phone, Snapdragon 865+. It also sports a very usable 6.2" external display, so you only need to open it every so often to browse or watch videos on a larger display. 

With all that power, comes grand pricing, and some great Galaxy Z Fold 2 carrier deals we've rounded up for your viewing pleasure.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 deals and price at Samsung


Needless to say, Samsung's own website is where you should start if you want to shop for the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 2, as it comes with a $50 order bonus towards accessories, and a great up to $800 trade-in offer, for a price that could go down to $1,149. Pre-orders and deals start after midnight on September 2, but you can reserve yours right now.


Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 deals and prices at Verizon


Not only will Verizon carry the Galazy Z Fold 2, in case there was any doubt, but it was first to announce the promos.



Here's the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 preorder start and price on Verizon:

  • Verizon's pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G begin September 2 at 3am ET
  • Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is $83.33 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,999.99 retail)

And this is a list of Verizon's Galaxy Z Fold 2 deals and promos:

  • Get up to $550 off when you add a line and purchase a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G and trade in your old smartphone on a select Unlimited Plan (Play More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited or Get More Unlimited plan).
  • As an added bonus, if you switch to Verizon you can get a $150 Verizon eGift Card when you purchase a Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G on our Verizon device payment plan.
  • Upgrade and get up to $250 off when you purchase a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G and trade in your old smartphone on a select Unlimited Plan ( Play More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited or Get More Unlimited plan).
  • Get 25% off all Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G cases, screen protectors and charging accessories during the pre-order period, including new cases and screen protectors from Gear4, Zagg, Samsung and Top Kevlar.


Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 deals and prices at AT&T


AT&T has an excellent overview of the main Galaxy Z Fold 2 features, as you can see in the promo video below, and the carrier will start selling the phone for $1999 retail, with incentives to be found when pre-orders commence September 2.




Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 deals and price at T-Mobile


T-Mobile will price the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at $1999, and will be offering it on America's largest 5G network starting September 18, deals and promos to follow.


Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 deals and prices at Best Buy


  • $1949 for the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 2


Naturally, you can obtain the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at Best Buy, and the current pre-order deals include Samsung's $50 discount for the unlocked model, as well as the carrier deals like the ones coming with Verizon's pre-order.

Related phones

Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 View Full specs
  • Display 7.6 inches
    2208 x 1768 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G specs, price, and release date are official: 120Hz display, $1999
Popular stories
How to watch Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Unpacked event livestream
Popular stories
iPhone 11 was the best selling phone in the world so far in 2020 and no other phone came even close
Popular stories
New Motorola Razr 5G leak leaves almost no question unanswered

Popular stories

Popular stories
The Apple iPhone 12, Pro, and Max prices tipped, a 5G premium over iPhone 11
Popular stories
Here is how iPhone 12 camera will allegedly outdo iPhone 11 without upping megapixels
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 (S30) will likely come with industry’s fastest, largest-capacity 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM
Popular stories
When and how to watch the 2020 Apple iPhone 12 5G announcement event live stream
Popular stories
The next 5G Sony Xperia flagship has leaked in full
Popular stories
Microsoft Surface Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, it's not even funny

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless