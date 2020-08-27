Sony's next 5G Xperia flagship gets an official announcement date









But due to the coronavirus pandemic, this typically huge gathering of the tech industry's top names will feature a limited number of exhibitors and no outside visitors whatsoever. That's bound to make the event far less appealing than usual for some companies, which apparently includes Sony





Instead of keeping with tradition and taking the wraps off its next high-end handset in the capital city of Germany in early September, the Japan-based tech giant has just officially scheduled a separate "Xperia New Product Announcement" for later that same month. Specifically, 9 am CEST (midnight PT or 3 am ET) on September 17, which is less than three weeks away.













Of course, it seems safe to assume this bad boy will be slightly smaller and cheaper than the 6.5-inch Xperia 1 II powerhouse released a few months back while most likely packing the same Snapdragon 865 processor. The Sony Xperia 5 II should also support 5G connectivity as standard, although if history is any indication, actually using the device on Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's fastest networks might prove tricky.







