The original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip scores a huge $500 discount for a limited time





Of course, not everyone can afford to drop two thousand bucks on an objectively gorgeous, versatile, and insanely powerful phone ... with a number of fairly conspicuous flaws, which is why you might be interested more in paying just $880 for a similarly good-looking, slightly less powerful, and significantly more compact Samsung -made handset with a revolutionary design.





We're talking about the OG Galaxy Z Flip , unveiled back in February with 4G LTE support only and a recommended price of $1,380. You have (less than) 24 hours at the time of this writing to shave a whopping 500 bucks off that MSRP, but it's important to know a few things before deciding to pull the trigger.













First and foremost, what B&H Photo Video is selling here are "international" unlocked units. That means the deeply discounted flip smartphone is not compatible with the likes of Verizon and Sprint, although you should be able to use this thing without a hitch on AT&T and T-Mobile's 4G LTE networks. Besides, Sprint is officially a part of T-Mobile right now, so Big Red customers are really the only ones losing out.





Meanwhile, these devices are not technically backed by a standard manufacturer's warranty, but B&H has you covered for 12 months, which is basically the same thing. Naturally, you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items sold at 880 bucks a pop today only, and in case you're wondering, Amazon has offered a few decent discounts in the recent past but nothing close to the $500 mark.





Finally, you can choose between Mirror Black and Mirror Purple models with dual SIM support, as well as 8 gigs of RAM in tow, 256GB storage space, Snapdragon 855+ processing power, two 12MP rear-facing cameras, one 10MP selfie shooter, decent 3,300mAh battery capacity, and above all, a foldable 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a centered hole punch.



