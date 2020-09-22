Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
T-Mobile AT&T Samsung Android Deals

The original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip scores a huge $500 discount for a limited time

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 22, 2020, 3:47 AM
The original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip scores a huge $500 discount for a limited time
It was only a year ago that foldable mobile devices were widely considered too experimental and unpolished to seize their time in the spotlight and go for actual mainstream glory, but even though we still wouldn't wholeheartedly recommend you choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or Z Fold 2 5G over the Note 20 Ultra 5G, the evolution of this fledgling category is obvious and pretty darn impressive.

Of course, not everyone can afford to drop two thousand bucks on an objectively gorgeous, versatile, and insanely powerful phone... with a number of fairly conspicuous flaws, which is why you might be interested more in paying just $880 for a similarly good-looking, slightly less powerful, and significantly more compact Samsung-made handset with a revolutionary design.

We're talking about the OG Galaxy Z Flip, unveiled back in February with 4G LTE support only and a recommended price of $1,380. You have (less than) 24 hours at the time of this writing to shave a whopping 500 bucks off that MSRP, but it's important to know a few things before deciding to pull the trigger.

Check out the deal in Mirror Black and Mirror Purple here



First and foremost, what B&H Photo Video is selling here are "international" unlocked units. That means the deeply discounted flip smartphone is not compatible with the likes of Verizon and Sprint, although you should be able to use this thing without a hitch on AT&T and T-Mobile's 4G LTE networks. Besides, Sprint is officially a part of T-Mobile right now, so Big Red customers are really the only ones losing out.

Meanwhile, these devices are not technically backed by a standard manufacturer's warranty, but B&H has you covered for 12 months, which is basically the same thing. Naturally, you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items sold at 880 bucks a pop today only, and in case you're wondering, Amazon has offered a few decent discounts in the recent past but nothing close to the $500 mark.

Finally, you can choose between Mirror Black and Mirror Purple models with dual SIM support, as well as 8 gigs of RAM in tow, 256GB storage space, Snapdragon 855+ processing power, two 12MP rear-facing cameras, one 10MP selfie shooter, decent 3,300mAh battery capacity, and above all, a foldable 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a centered hole punch.

Related phones

Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

5.0
 Read Full Review
$1000 $899
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
One Apple Watch Series 5 model is cheaper than ever on Amazon right now
Popular stories
T-Mobile goes for Verizon and AT&T's jugular with yet another crazy good deal
Popular stories
New and existing T-Mobile customers are in for another awesome surprise right now
Popular stories
When is Black Friday 2020? Best deals and discounts to expect
Popular stories
Best iPad deals at Best Buy, Amazon, Target and more
Popular stories
Amazon sweetens Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G deal with $350 discount

Popular stories

Popular stories
AT&T and Verizon become unlikely allies in the 5G war against T-Mobile
Popular stories
Verizon's indoor tests with Samsung counter all that T-Mobile 5G signal penetration trolling
Popular stories
You need to set up this useful new iOS 14 feature for your iPhone right now!
Popular stories
Issues with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and other high-end models are frustrating users
Popular stories
New and existing T-Mobile customers are in for another awesome surprise right now
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro/Max vs iPhone 11 Pro/Max

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless