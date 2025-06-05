Samsung’s big "Ultra" foldable tease had fans hoping for more — but is it just marketing buzz?
A new leak explains why fans expecting a surprise second foldable this year may be disappointed.
For a moment, it looked like Samsung was planning a major shake-up for its foldable lineup. A teaser from the company earlier this week promised an "Ultra" experience for its upcoming foldables, sparking buzz that a Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra might be in the pipeline. But according to a trusted source, that’s not the case.
Still, that doesn’t rule out significant upgrades. The phrase "Ultra experience" may suggest Samsung is packing more high-end features into the standard Z Fold 7, possibly to match the Galaxy S Ultra line in performance, camera capabilities, or display tech.
Samsung has yet to officially announce the date of its next Galaxy Unpacked event, but early reports point to early July in New York City. That’s when the company is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and potentially new wearables or tablets.
Until then, fans will have to manage expectations. Based on current leaks, it looks like we’re getting just one Galaxy Z Fold model, but one that might be "Ultra" in everything but name.
Tipster Max Jambor, who has a solid track record with Samsung leaks, took to X to pour cold water on the rumors. "Funny that some think Samsung’s teaser hints at a ‘Galaxy Z Fold7 Ultra’," he wrote. "That was clearly meant to stir hype."
Funny that some think Samsung’s teaser hints at a ‘Galaxy Z Fold7 Ultra’. That was clearly meant to stir hype — but there’s no Ultra model, at least not this summer. The Z Fold7 itself will bring the ‘Ultra’ experience pic.twitter.com/P5v5IkDLjE— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) June 4, 2025
Jambor’s post follows a full day of speculation fueled by Samsung’s recent marketing language, which many interpreted as a sign of a new, possibly premium-tier model in the foldable family. That led some fans to believe the Z Fold 7 Ultra could join the lineup alongside the regular Fold and Flip models, mirroring the strategy Samsung uses with its Galaxy S series.
But if Jambor is correct, and he usually is, Samsung’s next foldable flagship will remain a double-device release — a Fold and a Flip, as usual. That aligns with what we’ve seen from past Galaxy Z Fold launches, where only one main Fold model was introduced each year.
