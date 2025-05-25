Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Trump’s battle with Apple is threatening massive price hikes for Samsung phones as well

Galaxy phones and the iPhone have a common problem at the moment.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Apple
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max
President Donald Trump asked Apple to move manufacturing away from China, a request that the company complied with by shifting to India instead. The president is not pleased with Apple about this, and this battle for an American-made iPhone is severely threatening Samsung phones in the U.S. as well.

Trump recently declared that he would slap 25 percent tariffs on any iPhone models imported into the U.S. after being manufactured elsewhere. However, it would be very difficult to just target a singular company with tariffs. If the president wants to impose a 25 percent tariff rate on the iPhone, then he would have to apply this rate on all smartphones being imported into the country.

This means that Samsung’s Galaxy phones — which are manufactured in Vietnam and India, among other countries — will also face the 25 percent tariff rate. Korean media reports (translated source) that Samsung phones may well see a price hike of a whopping 40 percent in the U.S. due to these tariffs.

Samsung is, according to the report, highly unlikely to simply absorb the cost of the tariffs. The company will pass on the burden to the consumers, mostly because it knows that almost everyone will be aware of the cause of the price hikes. Qualcomm has also been thinking about raising the price of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2, which may make certain Samsung phones even more unaffordable next year.

Video Thumbnail

The iPhone 16 family was mostly manufactured in China. | Video credit — Apple

Analysts maintain that Apple cannot realistically be expected to move production to the U.S. before the president’s term ends. In fact, most argue that it is more profitable for the company to just wait for the current administration’s tenure to come to an end. According to them, an iPhone made in the U.S. would be at least double its current cost.

2025 is not shaping up to be a good year for Apple. Apple Intelligence woes continue, the company is engaged in multiple battles in courts, and CEO Tim Cook is extremely anxious about iPhone 17 inventory problems. While Samsung and Google also face threats from potential tariffs, they’re not having to defend their business model in courts every month.

However, if these tariffs do get applied and Apple fails to reach a compromise with the president, then the upcoming Galaxy tri-foldable’s price tag will be out of this world.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
T-Mobile Starlink beta’s list of eligible devices reduced, some phones no longer allowed [UPDATED]
T-Mobile Starlink beta’s list of eligible devices reduced, some phones no longer allowed [UPDATED]

Latest News

Siri problems surface again forcing Apple to delay smart display tabletop device
Siri problems surface again forcing Apple to delay smart display tabletop device
T-Mobile TPR reportedly turns away customers seeking plans "not profitable enough"
T-Mobile TPR reportedly turns away customers seeking plans "not profitable enough"
Apple’s next play is reportedly to rely on its developer community for AI apps
Apple’s next play is reportedly to rely on its developer community for AI apps
Unplug from social media with Metro by T-Mobile’s latest old-school flip phone
Unplug from social media with Metro by T-Mobile’s latest old-school flip phone
The OpenAI deal with Jony Ive should be a wake up call for Apple
The OpenAI deal with Jony Ive should be a wake up call for Apple
Apple’s upcoming iPad robot loses features to make its launch deadline
Apple’s upcoming iPad robot loses features to make its launch deadline
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless