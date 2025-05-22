Samsung Galaxy S26 will either make or break Exynos

S26

Galaxy S26 Ultra will not use Exynos



The Samsung Galaxy S25 series used Snapdragon across the world. | Video credit — Samsung

Samsung has reportedly planned on not using the Exynos 2600 in the Galaxy S26 Ultra regardless of region. Whenever this has happened before, like with the



Galaxy S26 Ultra, then it seems very likely that the company's own chipset is still not as good as the competition. Rumor has it that Samsung's 2 nm chips perform slightly worse than TSMC's ( Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company ) 3 nm counterparts.



If that is the case, then it makes sense that Samsung would refrain from using the Exynos 2600 for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. But the average consumer can't really tell the difference, so what's the problem?





Exynos 2600 needs to excel for the future





Samsung has spent a lot of money to make sure that Exynos can replace Snapdragon. There was a time during last year when it seemed like Samsung Foundry was doomed to shut down. The recovery has been exciting to see, but the company needs results yesterday .



, as both companies have their own visions for the future. Samsung’s plans include investing heavily into Exynos so that the Galaxy phones never have to resort to Snapdragon again. This is something that I am heavily in favor of because I want to see Samsung’s devices go through the same revolution that Apple’s products did with Apple silicon.



If the Exynos 2600 mirrors its predecessors with less efficient power draw, heating problems, and lower performance scores, then it will only make Samsung’s struggles infinitely worse. Samsung will question its resource allotment to Exynos, and the public will once again raise their pitchforks at the company.



Exynos isn't likely to be canned any time soon on account of how expensive Snapdragon is, but if it doesn't perform like it should, it'll definitely mean harder times for Samsung Foundry.





It all hinges on the Galaxy S26

People aren’t a fan of spending the same amount of money for a worse product — shocker, I know — even if they can’t actually tell the difference. After the developments of these last few years, it seems to me like the entire future of Exynos depends on how it performs next year.



If the Exynos variants of the Galaxy S26 are as capable as the Snapdragon ones, then it’ll usher in a golden age for Samsung Foundry. But, keeping in mind the decision Samsung has made for the S26 Ultra, I think we can reasonably guess what the Exynos 2600 is going to actually perform like.



I would love to be proven wrong, though.