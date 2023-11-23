Samsung to launch the Galaxy Z Flip5 Maison Margiela edition in select markets
Samsung is teaming up with many popular brands that activate in different fields. One of these collaborations kicked off last year when the South Korean company launched the Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela edition.
However, it looks like the partnership between the two brand identities, Samsung Galaxy and Maison Margiela, was not limited to just one device. Today, the companies revealed another fruit of their collaboration, the Galaxy Z Flip5 Maison Margiela edition.
The design is enhanced by the silver and metallic effects, a color exclusive to this special edition, using a signature technique of the fashion house. Also, the phone comes with a Flap Leather Case showcasing natural black leather, woven fabric and genuine fabric logo labels.
On top of that, the retail package includes two Flipsuit Cards that feature a paint splatter design and a sliver plate, both of which display the Maison Margiela’s distinctive numbering design. When the card is attached to the back of the Z Flip5, the foldable phone displays a new theme on the Flex Window, which comes from Maison Margiela’s Artisanal collection.
According to Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip5 Maison Margiela edition will be available from November 30 in select countries. Initially, the phone will be launched in Korea, China, and Hong Kong for around $2,000.
“This second collaboration between the two brands brings together fashion and technology by approaching a high-tech device in a way similar to the construction of an haute couture garment. Through this collaboration, we want consumers to discover their own identity and express it without limitation,” said Stephanie Choi, EVP & Head of Marketing of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.
One of the iconic brands in the fashion industry, Maison Margiela brings its design expertise to the partnership. This rather unique Galaxy Z Flip model features a rear glass with a design that shows the inner workings of a Maison Margiela jacket.
