Samsung announces Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition
It is official - the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the premier fashion-forward smartphone. The device’s status as a stylish accessory, in addition to its merits as a powerful foldable is what makes the Flip a seamless blend of beauty and technology.
Who better to consolidate the Flip’s position than French luxury brand Maison Margiela, one of the biggest names in haute couture. The Korean tech giant is no stranger to collaborations, but few have been as ambitious as the one with MM.
Today, after some lengthy teasing, Samsung has finally announced the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition via a dedicated blogpost on the official Samsung Newsroom website. The special edition foldable will be available in select markets (including China, France, and Korea) starting from December 1st, 2022.
Unlike previous limited edition items, this time around the primary device itself will be physically different than the standard mass-produced one. The Flip 4 has received a stunning new matte white finish and has been decorated with the signature Maison Margiela code.
According to Samsung, the new design also embraces and reflects “Maison Margiela’s décortiqué technique… featuring fine, translucent lines which signify the internal circuits of the phone”.
Additionally, the changes will not be only on the exterior of the device. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition will have a redesigned UX, along with custom wallpaper artworks and icons.
Samsung will also be releasing two Flip 4 cases alongside the special edition foldable. Both feature the iconic set of stitches which have become synonymous with the brand. The leather case has a unique marble-esque texture, while the other one incorporates Margiela’s signature numeric coding ring.
All three items should come in the same box, judging by the promotional video posted on Youtube by Samsung. There is still no word on pricing but, odds are, the Maison Margiela bundle will cost users a pretty penny.
