Samsung Android

Samsung answers the under panel camera question no one asked

Anam Hamid
By
0
Samsung answers the under panel camera question no one asked
Samsung yesterday introduced the tablet-like Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the clamshell Flip 3. The former is the company's first phone to embed its highly anticipated under display camera tech.

Samsung has used a 4MP sensor for the Z Fold 3's under-display camera, which is a low resolution by today's standards. That's somewhat compensated for by large 2-micron physical pixels which are theoretically capable of collecting more light than smaller pixels.

Still, the camera has nothing on conventional front snappers and our initial impression is that it churns out pixelated images and lacks fine details. That's the very reason why the Z Flip 3 does not have an under-display selfie camera. 

A Samsung representative has told SamMobile that it all comes down to the form factor. Galaxy Z Fold 3's primary 7.6-inches screen integrates the under panel camera and it's barely visible, which makes the phone perfect for media consumption. For selfies, there is a 10MP camera on the cover screen.
 
The Z Flip 3, on the other hand, only has a front and back camera system, and replacing the 10MP selfie shooter with a 4MP UDC would have reduced the phone's appeal. 

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with a 6.7-inches 120Hz main screen and a 1.9-inches outer display. It is fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and the base model that costs $999 offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The rear camera setup features a 12MP main and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. The device packs a 3,300mAh battery and is IPX8 water-resistant. It's available in seven colors. Preorders are now open and the phone will hit the shelves on August 27.

Galaxy Z Flip 3: Dive Deeper


