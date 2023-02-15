Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G drops to a new all-time low price (new with warranty)
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Remember when we urged you to buy a brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G unit at what seemed like an unbeatable price nearly a month ago? Well, that price has just been beaten by the same Amazon-owned e-tailer, and you once again have a very limited time to snap up an ultra-affordable foldable with almost no compromise and absolutely no strings attached.
Woot is charging as little as $419.99 this time around for a "fully unlocked" 5G-enabled Z Flip 3 in new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition for 24 hours only, although if you think you can manage with 128GB internal storage space in 2023, you'll need to opt for a love-or-hate Cream color option of the Android 13-running clamshell released back in 2021.
Alternatively, you can pay $499.99 and get a 256GB variant in Phantom Black, with both models hitting new all-time low prices while including a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.
Superseded by the decidedly more polished and powerful Galaxy Z Flip 4 a few months ago, this is still undoubtedly one of the best foldable phones you can get, especially on a relatively tight budget.
With a Snapdragon 888 processor under its hood, the undeniably versatile handset is certainly no pushover, and with a 6.7-inch main Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover screen, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 can obviously do things that many of the best phones (with "conventional" designs) out there are simply incapable of.
In case you're wondering, this bad boy used to cost $999.99 and $1,049.99 in 128 and 256GB storage configurations respectively, so if you hurry, you stand to save a lot of money here. Or you can head over to Amazon and Best Buy and settle for slightly worse "renewed" and "certified refurbished" deals respectively if for some reason you don't like to do business with Woot or you end up missing out on its incredible bargains.
