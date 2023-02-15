Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G drops to a new all-time low price (new with warranty)





Woot is charging as little as $419.99 this time around for a "fully unlocked" 5G-enabled Z Flip 3 in new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition for 24 hours only, although if you think you can manage with 128GB internal storage space in 2023, you'll need to opt for a love-or-hate Cream color option of the Android 13-running clamshell released back in 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, Fully Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Cream Color Only, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $580 off (58%) $419 99 $999 99 Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, Fully Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Phantom Black Color Only, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $550 off (52%) $499 99 $1049 99 Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, Fully Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Phantom Black Color Only, Renewed, 90-Day Amazon Guarantee Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, Fully Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Phantom Black Color Only, Geek Squad Certified Refurbished $460 off (46%) $539 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy





Alternatively, you can pay $499.99 and get a 256GB variant in Phantom Black, with both models hitting new all-time low prices while including a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.









With a Snapdragon 888 processor under its hood, the undeniably versatile handset is certainly no pushover, and with a 6.7-inch main Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover screen, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 can obviously do things that many of the best phones (with "conventional" designs) out there are simply incapable of.





In case you're wondering, this bad boy used to cost $999.99 and $1,049.99 in 128 and 256GB storage configurations respectively, so if you hurry, you stand to save a lot of money here. Or you can head over to Amazon and Best Buy and settle for slightly worse "renewed" and "certified refurbished" deals respectively if for some reason you don't like to do business with Woot or you end up missing out on its incredible bargains.



