Samsung rolls out the One UI 6.1 update to another rugged phone

New customization options

New wallpaper editing features

More widgets for your Lock screen

Customize alarm alerts

More stickers to personalize your calendar

Revamped Calendar settings

Customize reminder alerts

Do more with reminder categories

Turn modes on or off from the Home screen

Reorder your modes

New routine conditions

Connectivity new features and improvements

Share with more devices

Locate your devices

Share your location with others

Sync Internet tab groups with other devices

Security improvements

Enhanced data protection in Samsung Cloud

Fast and secure sign-ins with passkeys

New health-oriented features

Enhanced exercise experience

More options for daily activity targets

Improved cycle tracking

G556BXXU3BXE3

Samsung expanded One UI 6.1 to its XCover family of smartphones and the first to get the update was the Galaxy XCover6 Pro. One week later another Samsung-branded rugged phone receives the One UI 6.1 update, the Galaxy XCover7.One of the newest Samsung rugged phones, the Galaxy XCover7 is getting the same One UI 6.1 update that its older brother got last week. This means that aside from the Galaxy AI features that Samsung rolled out to its flagships, every other new feature and improvement should be included.According to Samsung , the One UI 6.1 upgrade features firmware version. More importantly, this update includes the May 2024 security patch, whereas the previous ones had the April 2024 security patch.