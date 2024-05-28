Samsung rolls out the One UI 6.1 update to another rugged phone

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Samsung expanded One UI 6.1 to its XCover family of smartphones and the first to get the update was the Galaxy XCover6 Pro. One week later another Samsung-branded rugged phone receives the One UI 6.1 update, the Galaxy XCover7.

One of the newest Samsung rugged phones, the Galaxy XCover7 is getting the same One UI 6.1 update that its older brother got last week. This means that aside from the Galaxy AI features that Samsung rolled out to its flagships, every other new feature and improvement should be included.

New customization options

  • New wallpaper editing features
  • More widgets for your Lock screen
  • Customize alarm alerts
  • More stickers to personalize your calendar
  • Revamped Calendar settings
  • Customize reminder alerts
  • Do more with reminder categories
  • Turn modes on or off from the Home screen
  • Reorder your modes
  • New routine conditions

Connectivity new features and improvements

  • Share with more devices
  • Locate your devices
  • Share your location with others
  • Sync Internet tab groups with other devices

Security improvements

  • Enhanced data protection in Samsung Cloud
  • Fast and secure sign-ins with passkeys

New health-oriented features

  • Enhanced exercise experience
  • More options for daily activity targets
  • Improved cycle tracking

According to Samsung, the One UI 6.1 upgrade features firmware version G556BXXU3BXE3. More importantly, this update includes the May 2024 security patch, whereas the previous ones had the April 2024 security patch.
