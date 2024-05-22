Samsung starts rolling out One UI 6.1 update to its rugged phones
Up Next:
Samsung isn’t done with the Galaxy One UI 6.1, but that makes perfect sense considering how many phones the South Korean company plans to update. After deploying the update to its flagships, Samsung is now bringing One UI 6.1 to its mid-range and budget-friendly lineups.
Thankfully, the rather niche Xcover series is getting the One UI 6.1 update too. The first Samsung rugged phone to receive the update is the Xcover6 Pro. The One UI 6.1 software upgrade is now available across many European countries, as well as other regions, SamMobile reports.
Those who own the Galaxy Xcover6 Pro should be looking for a new firmware update with build number G736BXXU5EXD5. This also includes the April 2024 security patch, just like the other One UI 6.1 updates that Samsung delivered in the last couple of weeks.
Thankfully, the rather niche Xcover series is getting the One UI 6.1 update too. The first Samsung rugged phone to receive the update is the Xcover6 Pro. The One UI 6.1 software upgrade is now available across many European countries, as well as other regions, SamMobile reports.
Obviously, all the Galaxy AI features that Samsung included in the update are missing since this isn’t a high-end smartphone. However, most of the other One UI 6.1 new features and improvements are there, including passkey support, customizable alarm alerts, improved image clipping and many more.
Those who own the Galaxy Xcover6 Pro should be looking for a new firmware update with build number G736BXXU5EXD5. This also includes the April 2024 security patch, just like the other One UI 6.1 updates that Samsung delivered in the last couple of weeks.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: