Samsung starts rolling out One UI 6.1 update to its rugged phones

By
Samsung isn’t done with the Galaxy One UI 6.1, but that makes perfect sense considering how many phones the South Korean company plans to update. After deploying the update to its flagships, Samsung is now bringing One UI 6.1 to its mid-range and budget-friendly lineups.

Thankfully, the rather niche Xcover series is getting the One UI 6.1 update too. The first Samsung rugged phone to receive the update is the Xcover6 Pro. The One UI 6.1 software upgrade is now available across many European countries, as well as other regions, SamMobile reports.

Obviously, all the Galaxy AI features that Samsung included in the update are missing since this isn’t a high-end smartphone. However, most of the other One UI 6.1 new features and improvements are there, including passkey support, customizable alarm alerts, improved image clipping and many more.

Those who own the Galaxy Xcover6 Pro should be looking for a new firmware update with build number G736BXXU5EXD5. This also includes the April 2024 security patch, just like the other One UI 6.1 updates that Samsung delivered in the last couple of weeks.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

