High-end Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra in its top version is a deal you shouldn't miss this Black Friday



You can get one with 33% off and brag in front of all your buddies with your new ultra-rugged smartwatch. And you can now do so without busting the bank; it practically costs as much as a regular Galaxy Watch. This is one of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals out there at the moment!

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm LTE is a third off its regular price! Calling all smartwatch aficionados! Black Friday is here with this amazing offer for the Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE). It looks premium, it feels premium, it IS premium. Get it while it's hot! $215 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch Ultra at the Samsung Store: save $210 You can now save $210 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra with this great deal at the Samsung Store. Also, get up to $300 in instant trade-in credit with eligible device. $216 off (33%) $434 29 $649 99 Buy at Samsung

Sure, one could say that it's "too big", but the sheer size of this thing is exactly what many are after.



Overall, it's got a vivid and bright display, top battery life, snappy performance (to say the least), numerous health-related metrics and trackers, and so much more.



It's obvious (by the looks of it) that this bad boy is positioned as a direct competitor to the



The device introduces a fresh "squircle" titanium design with a 47mm size, featuring a circular display that boasts 3,000 nits of peak brightness and a durable sapphire screen. A customizable button adds versatility, while its IP68 and 10ATM water resistance enhance durability for various environments.



The Galaxy Watch Ultra runs on One UI 6.0 Watch, layered over Google’s Wear OS 5. This hybrid operating system takes full advantage of the smartwatch’s power, offering an intuitive and user-friendly experience. It also provides extensive customization options, allowing users to personalize their watch by downloading apps and watch faces to suit their preferences.



Looking to buy a new smartwatch and having your eyes on the latest Galaxy Ultra smartwatch? You're in luck, as the first "Ultra" attempt of the Korean company is heavily discounted for Black Friday.