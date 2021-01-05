A brand-new Samsung Galaxy Watch with LTE is on sale at an irresistible price

Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 05, 2021, 2:58 AM
If you've been looking for a stylish, powerful and affordable smartwatch with built-in cellular connectivity but for some reason you weren't satisfied with Amazon's recent deals on the Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2, you may also want to consider the older and naturally cheaper first-gen Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Priced at $299.99 back in the day in a 42mm LTE-enabled variant, the circular intelligent timepiece originally released a few years ago can be currently purchased for as little as $169.99. We're talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here backed by a standard 1-year manufacturer's warranty, mind you, and designed to work on whatever major US mobile network you want, be it AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon.

In addition to being able to make and receive voice calls on its own, this deeply discounted bad boy can also continuously monitor your heart rate, as well as your sleep and a wide array of physical activities. Despite its advanced age, Samsung has routinely updated the proprietary software on the OG Galaxy Watch until very recently, expanding the availability of a number of great features first introduced on the Watch Active 2 or Watch 3.

Of course, this veteran Apple Watch rival still comes without several modern health tracking tools, like an ECG monitor or fall detection technology, which are things that can't simply be enabled with a software update.

At the end of the day, though, the $169.99 Samsung Galaxy Watch with LTE doesn't need to fend off the high-end Apple Watch Series 6 to be worth your attention, holding its own fairly well against the humbler (and cheaper) Apple Watch SE.

The 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display on the 42mm model is still pretty much unrivaled in terms of resolution, at 360 x 360 pixels, and you also get everything from a handy physical rotating bezel to military-grade durability, top-notch water resistance, a generous 1.5 gigs of RAM, and up to a decent 2 days of battery life between charges. Don't forget to hurry if you're interested in claiming this killer new Woot deal, which is set to expire at the end of the day.

