Samsung Deals Tizen Wearables

The amazing Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is on sale at an incredible discount with LTE

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 30, 2020, 9:44 AM
The amazing Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is on sale at an incredible discount with LTE
It's no longer a big secret that Samsung's newest Android and iOS-compatible intelligent timepiece is the greatest Apple Watch alternative to ever see the light of day, but much like Cupertino's incredibly well-reviewed Series 6 model, the Galaxy Watch 3 certainly doesn't come cheap, typically starting at $400.

Despite its undeniable appeal and young age, however, the 2020-released smartwatch has already scored a number of surprisingly massive discounts, repeatedly fetching as little as three Benjamins in recent weeks. 

While that's sadly not the case over on Amazon anymore, where the entry-level Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 variant is currently on sale at $60.99 off its list price rather than costing a full $100 less than usual, you can get another model at a significantly heftier markdown right now.

We're talking about a silver-coated 45mm Galaxy Watch 3 flavor with standalone (unlocked) LTE connectivity, which is available at the time of this writing for a whopping (and unprecedented) $135.93 off its regular price of $479.99. Interestingly, the discount appears to have fluctuated quite a bit over the last 48 hours, so depending on when you actually decide to pull the trigger, you might end up saving a little more (or less) than the aforementioned 136 bucks or so.

Sooner or later, the device could also jump back up to $379 or even $479.99, so it's probably a good idea to hurry and take advantage of this killer new deal while you can if you're in the market for a powerful (and jumbo-sized) cellular-enabled smartwatch with a stylish circular design and all the health monitoring tools in the world.

After all, the black 45mm version equipped with LTE support is marked down by a decent but comparatively modest $100, and the same goes for the Bluetooth-only 45mm Galaxy Watch 3 in a black hue. Meanwhile, all 41mm models currently in stock are on sale for $60.99 less than usual, and the same goes for the plus-sized non-LTE silver flavor.

