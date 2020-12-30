The amazing Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is on sale at an incredible discount with LTE

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Despite its undeniable appeal and young age, however, the 2020-released smartwatch has already scored a number of surprisingly massive discounts , repeatedly fetching as little as three Benjamins in recent weeks.





While that's sadly not the case over on Amazon anymore, where the entry-level Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 variant is currently on sale at $60.99 off its list price rather than costing a full $100 less than usual, you can get another model at a significantly heftier markdown right now.





We're talking about a silver-coated 45mm Galaxy Watch 3 flavor with standalone (unlocked) LTE connectivity, which is available at the time of this writing for a whopping (and unprecedented) $135.93 off its regular price of $479.99. Interestingly, the discount appears to have fluctuated quite a bit over the last 48 hours, so depending on when you actually decide to pull the trigger, you might end up saving a little more (or less) than the aforementioned 136 bucks or so.





Sooner or later, the device could also jump back up to $379 or even $479.99, so it's probably a good idea to hurry and take advantage of this killer new deal while you can if you're in the market for a powerful (and jumbo-sized) cellular-enabled smartwatch with a stylish circular design and all the health monitoring tools in the world.





After all, the black 45mm version equipped with LTE support is marked down by a decent but comparatively modest $100, and the same goes for the Bluetooth-only 45mm Galaxy Watch 3 in a black hue. Meanwhile, all 41mm models currently in stock are on sale for $60.99 less than usual, and the same goes for the plus-sized non-LTE silver flavor.



