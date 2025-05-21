Galaxy Watch 8 charging speeds leak – and it's not the upgrade you hoped for
Samsung's upcoming watches might look new, but their charging speeds sure don't feel like it.
The Galaxy Watch 7. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
The Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic are expected to join the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7foldable phones at a summer Unpacked event by Samsung. Leaks for the foldable phones have all but unveiled the two devices, and we already know quite a lot about them. Now, leaks have started showing up about the two smartwatches, too.
Meanwhile, the listing also reveals that both smartwatches have Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, NFC, and wireless charging, all things expected anyway.
The two smartwatches are rumored to feature a redesign. According to leaks, Samsung may ditch the standard, ideally round design for a 'squircle'- like look, which is a softened square still holding a circular display. The new look is said to match more the Galaxy Watch Ultra from last year instead of the traditional Samsung Galaxy Watch design.
The two devices have now been spotted in China's 3C certification. The listing has revealed some unsurprising news: both of them will be getting LTE-capable variants, which is more than expected nowadays.
But that's not all that the 3C certification has confirmed. The listing has also unveiled the two watches' charging speeds. And... well, it's not good news here. According to the listing, both smartwatches may be able to go up to 10W in charging speed. This is not new, as last year's Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 sported the exact same speeds. But it's not an upgrade either, and for people hoping to see charging speed improvements here, this might sound pretty disappointing.
Image Credit - XP
The two smartwatches are expected to be unveiled in early July, joining the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 phones. The two timepieces come as direct competition to Apple's Series 10. The Apple Watch Series 10 was announced in September last year.
