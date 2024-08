Amazon is selling all Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 models with gift cards as deal sweeteners

The exact same freebie is available (without Amazon Prime or other special requirements) for all Galaxy Watch 7 variants right now, be them with or without standalone cellular connectivity and whether you prefer a small 40mm case size or a large 44mm model. The exact same freebie is available (without Amazon Prime or other special requirements) for allvariants right now, be them with or without standalone cellular connectivity and whether you prefer a small 40mm case size or a large 44mm model.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Cream Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, $40 Amazon Gift Card Included $40 off (12%)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.47-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 425mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Silver Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, $40 Amazon Gift Card Included $40 off (11%)





With the value of the gift card factored in, the most affordable units would cost $339.99 apiece, but if you hurry, you can save 40 bucks. That's certainly not the most generous discount in the history of Galaxy Watch deals, but for a hot new edition of a pretty popular Wear OS-powered timepiece compatible with Android phones from all brands, it's nothing to sneeze at either.









Unfortunately, the battery life is still just as underwhelming as on the Galaxy Watch 6 family, so if you can afford it (and stomach its rather bulky design), the Galaxy Watch Ultra is clearly a better option from that perspective and a bunch of others.





Galaxy Watch 7 undoubtedly holds its own in terms of everything from screen quality to overall system performance, health and fitness monitoring, and yes, even long-term software support. So, yeah, if you don't have any plans to buy a rugged smartwatch, this is definitely a great option alongside that complimentary Amazon gift card. Just hurry up and place your order before the e-commerce giant's inventory inevitably starts to run low. Compared to something like Google's Pixel Watch 3 , however, theundoubtedly holds its own in terms of everything from screen quality to overall system performance, health and fitness monitoring, and yes, even long-term software support. So, yeah, if you don't have any plans to buy a rugged smartwatch, this is definitely a great option alongside that complimentary Amazon gift card. Just hurry up and place your order before the e-commerce giant's inventory inevitably starts to run low.

Unlike most of the other hot new devices unveiled at last month's big Unpacked event ( Galaxy Watch Ultra included ), the "standard" Galaxy Watch 7 scored no notable discounts during its first few weeks of availability. That changes today with a totally unprecedented Amazon deal bundling Samsung 's latest (non-rugged) Apple Watch alternative with a nice $40 gift card at its regular prices.