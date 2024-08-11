First-ever Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra discount puts the Apple Watch Ultra 2 to shame

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
Whether or not you feel like Samsung has copied Apple with the first-gen Galaxy Watch Ultra this year, it seems pretty hard to argue with the value proposition of this very robust Wear OS timepiece right now. That's because Amazon is selling the Apple Watch Ultra 2 alternative (for Android smartphone users) at a cool $50 discount at the time of this writing.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra, mind you, was more affordable than its main rival right off the bat, debuting commercially at a retail price of $649.99 just a few weeks back. To our knowledge, this is the first-ever deal offered by a major US retailer like Amazon on this particular device, and yes, that includes the e-commerce giant's recent Prime Day 2024 sales event.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Silver Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$50 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

At its newly reduced price, Samsung's rugged smartwatch is even easier to recommend for outdoor enthusiasts and clumsy users in general. As our comprehensive Galaxy Watch Ultra review shows, this bad boy backs up its super-strong titanium build with a gorgeous display and stellar battery life (at least by Wear OS standards), giving not only the aforementioned Apple Watch Ultra 2 a run for its money, but Garmin's best rugged wearables as well.

The overall system performance is practically unrivaled (as far as Android-compatible smartwatches are concerned), the health monitoring tools are more or less on par with what Apple's best wearable devices currently offer, and... basically the same can be said about the expected long-term software support.

Because there's no such thing as a perfect smartwatch, especially at a substantially lower price than the Apple Watch Ultra 2, you do have to consider a number of inherent flaws and obvious weaknesses before pulling the trigger here. For instance, the Galaxy Watch Ultra sadly comes without the iconic rotating bezel of last year's (much cheaper) Galaxy Watch 6 Classic while undeniably rocking an overly bulky and heavy build.

All in all, however, this is certainly one of the best smartwatches in the world today, and if you hurry, you can get it at an unbeatable price in a silver colorway only with standalone cellular connectivity. What more could you possibly want as an outdoor-loving hardcore Samsung fan?

Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

