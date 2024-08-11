First-ever Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra discount puts the Apple Watch Ultra 2 to shame

Apple Watch Ultra 2





The The Galaxy Watch Ultra , mind you, was more affordable than its main rival right off the bat, debuting commercially at a retail price of $649.99 just a few weeks back. To our knowledge, this is the first-ever deal offered by a major US retailer like Amazon on this particular device, and yes, that includes the e-commerce giant's recent Prime Day 2024 sales event.

At its newly reduced price, Samsung's rugged smartwatch is even easier to recommend for outdoor enthusiasts and clumsy users in general. As our comprehensive Galaxy Watch Ultra review shows, this bad boy backs up its super-strong titanium build with a gorgeous display and stellar battery life (at least by Wear OS standards), giving not only the aforementioned Apple Watch Ultra 2 a run for its money, but Garmin's best rugged wearables as well.





The overall system performance is practically unrivaled (as far as Android-compatible smartwatches are concerned), the health monitoring tools are more or less on par with what Apple's best wearable devices currently offer, and... basically the same can be said about the expected long-term software support.





Apple Watch Ultra 2 , you do have to consider a number of inherent flaws and obvious weaknesses before pulling the trigger here. For instance, the Galaxy Watch Ultra sadly comes without the iconic rotating bezel of last year's (much cheaper) Because there's no such thing as a perfect smartwatch, especially at a substantially lower price than the, you do have to consider a number of inherent flaws and obvious weaknesses before pulling the trigger here. For instance, the Galaxy Watch Ultra sadly comes without the iconic rotating bezel of last year's (much cheaper) Galaxy Watch 6 Classic while undeniably rocking an overly bulky and heavy build.



All in all, however, this is certainly one of the best smartwatches in the world today, and if you hurry, you can get it at an unbeatable price in a silver colorway only with standalone cellular connectivity. What more could you possibly want as an outdoor-loving hardcore Samsung fan?