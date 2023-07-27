Check out Amazon's sweet Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic pre-order deals
After what seemed like an unusually lengthy wait but was actually slightly shorter than last year, Samsung's big summer Unpacked event took place yesterday, making the highly anticipated (and thoroughly leaked) Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 handsets officially official.
But that's not what we're going to talk about right now, focusing instead on two other freshly unveiled devices that appear to have received far less attention over the last 24 hours. The Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are their manufacturers' latest attempt at challenging Apple's global wearable industry supremacy, with the former model increasing the screen real estate compared to its predecessor and the latter bringing the beloved rotating bezel back from the dead.
At starting prices of $299.99 and $399.99 respectively, these are obviously not the world's most affordable Wear OS-powered smartwatches, but if you're thinking of being among the first to own either one of them, Amazon will considerably sweeten your pre-order deals.
Of course, Samsung can help you save even more than the e-commerce giant... with a device trade-in, but if you're not looking to ditch your existing wearable to score an enhanced discount on a new one, Amazon is clearly the number one purchasing path you should consider at the time of this writing.
That's because Amazon is bundling all Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic variants with both a free backup band and a complimentary $50 gift card that you can then use to shop for... whatever you want. Overall, your freebies here are worth a cool $100, which is definitely nothing to sneeze at when talking about two strong new contenders for the title of best smartwatch in the world.
Once again, you can choose from a couple of different colors, a couple of different sizes (for each device), and a couple of connectivity options (with or without 4G LTE technology, that is), and regardless of your choice, you will get the exact same pre-order gifts.
Both the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are scheduled for an actual and proper release on August 11, mind you, which means you probably have until then to decide what new model (if any) is right for you and score a nice deal sweetener in the process. Have fun shopping!
