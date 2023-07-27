Check out Amazon's sweet Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic pre-order deals





At starting prices of $299.99 and $399.99 respectively, these are obviously not the world's most affordable Wear OS-powered smartwatches, but if you're thinking of being among the first to own either one of them, Amazon will considerably sweeten your pre-order deals.





Of course, Samsung can help you save even more than the e-commerce giant... with a device trade-in, but if you're not looking to ditch your existing wearable to score an enhanced discount on a new one, Amazon is clearly the number one purchasing path you should consider at the time of this writing.





all Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic variants with both a free backup band and a complimentary $50 gift card that you can then use to shop for... whatever you want. Overall, your freebies here are worth a cool $100, which is definitely nothing to sneeze at when talking about two strong new contenders for the title of That's because Amazon is bundlingGalaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic variants with both a free backup band and a complimentary $50 gift card that you can then use to shop for... whatever you want. Overall, your freebies here are worth a cool $100, which is definitely nothing to sneeze at when talking about two strong new contenders for the title of best smartwatch in the world

Once again, you can choose from a couple of different colors, a couple of different sizes (for each device), and a couple of connectivity options (with or without 4G LTE technology, that is), and regardless of your choice, you will get the exact same pre-order gifts.





Both the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are scheduled for an actual and proper release on August 11, mind you, which means you probably have until then to decide what new model (if any) is right for you and score a nice deal sweetener in the process. Have fun shopping!